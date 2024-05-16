Nottingham hospitals trust planning £160m savings to close budget black hole

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nottingham University Hospitals Trust (NUH) is planning cuts of at least £80m for each of the next two years in order to close a budget black hole.

The NHS trust which runs the Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC) and City Hospital, spent £71m more than expected over the last 12 months as a result of rising costs, strikes and growing demand.

A new financial plan aims to save £86m over 2024-25 and a further £80m over 2025-26, with the aim of breaking even by the end of that financial year.

There are few details yet on the cuts, but the trust says it cannot rule out job losses to reduce its substantial paybill.

Nottingham University Hospitals Trust is planning cuts to make savings of £160m over the next two years. Photo: Submitted

Senior managers say any cuts made will not affect patient safety.

Other cost-cutting measures include reducing spending on expensive agency staff, which has grown by 60 per cent since the pandemic, and not always filling positions when staff leave.

NUH says growing infrastructure costs for ageing buildings and the end of extra funding during the pandemic have also put it under pressure.

It has a £1.7bn annual budget – the equivalent of £4.4m per day – and more than 19,000 staff.

Paul Matthew, NUH chief financial officer, said the cost-cutting targets were ‘very ambitious’ but he was confident they could be hit.

He added: “We are currently facing financial challenges and have produced a comprehensive financial plan to reduce our deficit and achieve a breakeven position by April 2026.

“Our financial plan aims to support us in making significant savings over the coming years but will do so in a way that does not compromise patient safety.

“We know there is more work to do, especially to reduce our pay bill and we cannot rule out a reduction in posts in the future.

"We know this will be unsettling and want to make it clear that in these circumstances our priority is to protect jobs and avoid compulsory redundancies.”

Nick Carver, trust chair, added: “We want to be open to the public about the challenges we’re facing – most of which are shared with the wider NHS.”