The boss of Nottingham’s hospitals says it is now safer to have a baby in the city after changes were made in maternity departments.

Anthony May, chief executive of Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH) – which runs Queen’s Medical Centre and Nottingham City Hospital – said ongoing improvements have now begun to provide a safer environment for women.

Mr May took up the job in May 2022, two months after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated NUH’s maternity services ‘inadequate’.

The rating was upgraded to ‘requires improvement’ in September 2023.

Anthony May, NUH chief executive says improvements in maternity services have made it safer for mothers giving birth. Photo: Submitted

The services are currently also under scrutiny from the largest independent review in NHS history, led by senior midwife Donna Ockenden.

Almost 2,000 families and 800 staff members are involved in the review, which is investigating baby deaths, racism and poor bereavement care in service dating back years.

Mr May said: “What’s important is to recognise the journey we’ve been on.

“Since 2022, we’ve had a comprehensive maternity improvement programme, we’ve been re-inspected, we currently require improvement – which is not good enough – but it is a sign of progress.

“I think our services are safer, there’s lots of evidence around that – the feedback we get from women and families is much more positive, we’ve grown the services, there’s much more choice.”

The trust relaunched its homebirth service in March this year after it was suspended during the pandemic, allowing women more choice and options around their births.

It has also introduced a family liaison service to give women and families who have experienced distress or bereavement during their maternity a single point of access for contact and support.

The trust has successfully recruited new midwives with the last cohort expected to start by October 21.

Mr May added: “We’ve looked at staffing processes, systems, our staff have worked very hard on that improvement programme.

“We want to nurture our staff, make sure they feel safe and able to practice at the ‘top of their licence’, we want them to feel that they have got a place and a future in the trust.

“It’s a tough place to work, our maternity services are very very busy, we’ve got more staff in the service now than we’ve ever had so that’s a good sign.”

Some bereaved families say they are still looking for accountability from trust leaders over preventable baby deaths.

Last month Ms Ockenden said: “We cannot turn back the clock, families have been left with the most unspeakable harm that will remain with them forever so I completely appreciate why, and why I support, their call for accountability.

“So much needs to be done across Nottingham’s maternity services to improve the culture around perinatal care, that has to be around accountability, behaviours, compassion, kindness and civility but of course the ‘A’ of that – accountability – is so very very important.”

She also said more needs to be done by the trust to ensure families involved in the review get access to their medical records efficiently.