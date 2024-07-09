Nottinghamshire Healthcare Heroes Celebrated at NHS OSCARS Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year's ceremony, held in Nottingham on Friday 5 July, celebrated the exceptional dedication and impact of several NHS Nottinghamshire-based winners.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare proudly celebrated the winners of the 2023/24 OSCARS (Outstanding Service Contribution and Recognition Scheme) at a ceremony held on 5 July. This event marked the twenty-first year of these prestigious awards, which honour the remarkable contributions and achievements of the Trust’s dedicated staff and volunteers.

Emma Caldwell, Nottingham-born TV and radio presenter, reflected on the evening's success: "Hosting this NHS awards evening was an incredible honour. It was truly inspiring to see the healthcare community come together to celebrate such remarkable achievements and dedication. The commitment and passion showcased last night by NHS staff and volunteers was exceptional. I am proud to be part of an event that recognises the tireless efforts of those who work to keep us healthy and safe. This evening has highlighted the unique and resilient spirit of our NHS family here across the midlands."

The introduction of the Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) Award this year highlighted the Trust’s commitment to creating an inclusive culture. Paul Devlin, Chair of Nottinghamshire Healthcare, emphasised the importance of recognising the hard work and dedication of the Trust’s colleagues and volunteers, saying, “The EDI Award represents our ongoing commitment to valuing diversity and seeing our people for who they truly are.”

Environmental Impact Award Winners

With nearly 800 nominations received, the evening was a testament to the high regard in which the Trust’s staff and volunteers are held. The event featured twelve award categories, including Unsung Hero, Outstanding Care, Team of the Year, and Volunteer of the Year.

Highlights of the OSCARS Winners:

Unsung Hero Award – Non Clinical: Kyle Shim-Thomas, Family Liaison Officer, Nottinghamshire

Kyle supports families during some of the most difficult times in their lives, including following bereavement to mental health crises. In this highly complex and sensitive role, Kyle shines through with his skills in active listening and supporting the needs of families. His calm, transparent, and respectful approach to his job earned him a nomination from a family member who said Kyle’s consistent support got them through a distressing year.

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award Winner

Unsung Hero Award – Clinical: Jasmine Downing, Deputy Ward Manager, Arnold Lodge, Leicestershire

Jasmine exemplifies remarkable dedication and commitment to her role. She is a trusted and reliable figure for both colleagues and patients, consistently delivering high-quality care and support to create an environment where patients feel secure and confident in the care they receive. Jasmine’s respectful interactions extend beyond patients to include colleagues, contributing to a team culture that appreciates diversity and collaboration.

Jasmine said of her win: “I am in a total state of shock i wasn’t expecting it at all. when my name was called i was really surprised, and I am super grateful to all the staff who have helped me over the last 12 years, they deserve this award more than I do.”

Leadership Award: Robert Mooken, Head of Quality Surveillance, Trustwide

Educator of the Year Award Winners

Robert role models exceptional leadership behaviours in his daily work, whether he’s improving governance and monitoring systems, tackling hate incidents, or co-chairing the EMBRace Staff network. He supports, mentors, and develops colleagues from all of our diverse communities. His leadership and engagement in key projects demonstrate the type of leader he is – passionate about making a difference for patients and colleagues.

Team of the Year Award – Non Clinical: Blossomwood Catering Team, Blossomwood Mental Health Unit, Mansfield

The Catering Team has made an exceptional commitment to excellence amid challenging circumstances in temporary kitchens. They have surpassed all expectations by maintaining and improving the quality and variety of meals served. The team excels in teamwork, collaborating to overcome obstacles and consistently deliver results. Their positive attitude, resilience, and dedication have taken the catering service to new heights.

Sarah Ward, Senior Catering Supervisor said: “The team were absolutely thrilled to win the Oscar. They are immensely proud of the work they have done at Blossomwood to keep the service running. The dedication and commitment they have shown is amazing and I could not wish for a better team”

Unsung Hero - Clinical Award Winner

Team of the Year Award – Clinical: Eden Ward, Rampton Hospital, Retford

The team works hard to know their patients and recognize when someone needs a little bit of extra support. The patient who nominated the team praised them, saying, “The team has always been responsive, supportive, and compassionate to my needs.” Patients feel they are able to play an active role in planning their own care pathway and future. The ward operates as a therapeutic community, and the team ensures that patients are empowered to have a voice and be included.

Lisa Rea, Ward manager said: “The Eden team appreciated being part of this amazing event. We are overwhelmed with gratitude to be selected and win Clinical Team of the Year. It was an incredible honour. We had a fabulous evening and would like to thank all those that had a part in organising such a wonderful event. I feel so proud of Team Eden and all we have achieved since I became ward manager 20 months ago.”

Quality Improvement Award: Kay Richardson, Community Staff Nurse, Rushcliffe Community Nursing Team

Kay significantly improved the level 1 continence service in Rushcliffe, reducing a 2.5-year waiting list to zero in just nine months. Starting in April 2023, she overhauled operational procedures and boosted support systems, dramatically enhancing patient care. Her dedication and innovation not only transformed the service but also made a profound impact on patient lives, earning her widespread praise and recognition for her exceptional contributions to community healthcare.

On how it felt to win Kay said: “I was a mixed bag of emotions when I heard my name being called out, I am so honoured that I won this award and I feel very privileged to do a job that I absolutely love , I’ve had some lovely messages from my peers and colleagues, and I feel very humbled to be acknowledged for my work in level 1 continence clinic.

Volunteer of the Year Award Winners

“Above all it's about the patients, that’s what matters, I want to shine a light on all things bladder and bowels as it is still a very taboo subject and one that patients find very embarrassed to discuss. I feel personally honoured that patients feel I have a safe and trustful environment to discuss what they are going through. I am overwhelming thankful and grateful for this award.”

Outstanding Care and Compassion Award: CAMHS Family Therapy Team, Hopewood, Nottinghamshire

The team was nominated by a family that recently used this service. They said, “Throughout the process, they treated our whole family with the utmost respect, empathy, and kindness. From the moment we sought help for our son, the team demonstrated a great level of trust, honesty, respect, teamwork, and compassion – the highest recognition for providing outstanding care and compassion.”

Volunteer of the Year Award: CAMHS MHST Involvement and Participation Champions, Nottinghamshire

This group of volunteers, aged 11 to 19, was recognized for their impactful work in improving mental wellbeing support for children and young people. They have driven significant changes by presenting to MPs and Trust Executives, hosting events, and sharing their experiences to develop key resources for parents and educators. Their nominator said, “They have turned their struggles and challenges into innovation, creativity, and enthusiasm, inspiring us daily.”

Environmental Impact Award: Procurement Team and Communications Team, Trustwide

The project has led to a significant reduction in the environmental and financial costs of branded merchandise by opting for eco-friendly products, such as recyclable pens with post-it pads and "Grow with us!" seed packs. The teams cut down the variety of pens from 30 to just three. Standardizing, centralizing orders, and buying in bulk, not only minimized the number of deliveries but also drastically cut annual spending from £115K to £15K, achieving an 87% cost reduction. This has successfully demonstrated substantial savings and a lower carbon footprint.

Educator of the Year Award: Resuscitation Team, Trustwide

The team’s nominator said, “Their dedication, compassion, and innovation in delivering lifesaving training have significantly impacted colleagues. Despite challenges such as increased class sizes, the team has adapted impressively, offering personalized sessions for trauma-affected staff and extending training to other sites.” Their courses, with scenario-based learning and topics like anaphylaxis and sepsis, have enabled medics to perform critical life-saving techniques successfully.

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award: Lola Ayodele, Occupational Therapist, Mental Health Services for Older People City Mental Health Team

Allied Health Professions have one of the lowest percentages of BAME workers in the NHS. Occupational Therapist (OT) Lola addressed this by engaging with local communities to promote mental health awareness and OT careers. Lola participated in projects aimed at reducing health inequalities and has been interviewed on Radio Kemet, using these platforms to advocate for better access to services and promote AHP careers. She has significantly contributed to making Trust services more accessible, inclusive, and understood across local communities.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was won by Trudi Towl, Diabetic Nurse Specialist from the South Community Diabetes team!

With over 27 years of dedicated service to the NHS, Trudi not only demonstrats a true passion for patient care but has also shown an incredible commitment to advancing the field. She often dedicates her personal time to inspire and educate others. Collaborating closely with practice nurses, specialist nurses, matrons, GPs, and other primary care staff, Trudi has played a pivotal role in enhancing healthcare provision across the region. Her work with commissioners has gained respect across a range of healthcare settings, impacting the lives of thousands. It is with great pride that we announce Trudi as the winner of this year's Lifetime Achievement Award. She is a true champion of healthcare, a visionary, and an inspiration to us all.

On how it felt to win this prestigious award Trudi said: “I am extremely honoured and proud to have received the lifetime achievement award at this year’s Oscars and I am so humbled and speechless by the kind words spoken on the night.

“Diabetes is a very complex condition which is increasing in numbers year on year with people living with diabetes requiring input from several healthcare services during their lifetime. People living with diabetes prefer and deserve to have their care closer to home where they feel confident they can get the support they need in a timely manner. Therefore, providing education and mentorship to expand the skills and knowledge of our workforce is paramount to obtaining optimal outcomes for our patients and easing the increasing burden on acute services.

“It really is an honour to have the work I have done over the years recognised and appreciated, and I will continue, alongside my wonderful diabetes specialist nursing colleagues across the County, to strive to improve diabetes care within Nottinghamshire.

“I would just like to say a big thank you for the nomination and to everyone for the kindness they showed me on the night.”

The ceremony was made possible by the generous sponsorship of local businesses. The support from these partners not only enabled the event but also underscored the community's appreciation for the Trust’s staff and volunteers.

Simon Butler, Managing Director – Building Central at Tilbury Douglas and gold sponsor of the event, remarked, "We are absolutely delighted to sponsor the OSCARS awards ceremony. It’s a privilege to be part of such a special event that celebrates the outstanding contributions of NHS staff and volunteers. These individuals make such a significant difference in our community, and it’s important to recognise and honor their dedication and hard work."

The evening was a heartfelt celebration of the incredible efforts of Nottinghamshire Healthcare’s staff and volunteers, showcasing their dedication and the profound impact they have on the community. The Trust looks forward to continuing this tradition of recognition and celebration in the years to come.