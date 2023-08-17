Repeat prescriptions can sometimes take up to a week to process, so it is wise to plan ahead and make sure that you are fully stocked up with any medications you may need for the bank holiday on August 28.

GP practices and pharmacies will have limited opening hours over the bank holiday, making it more challenging for patients to access medicines at short notice.

Although some pharmacies will remain open over the bank holiday, it is also useful to think about stocking your medicine cabinet up with any essentials.

People are being urged to ensure they have stocked up any medications they need ahead of the bank holiday. Photo: Getty Images

You can find a full list of the pharmacies in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire open this bank holiday weekend on the NHS England website at england.nhs.uk/midlands/nhs-england-and-nhs-improvement-midlands-work/bank-holiday-pharmacy-opening-times/#nottinghamshire

Local community pharmacists can provide free health advice to support you to self-care and no appointment is necessary.

They can give expert help on everyday illnesses and answer questions about prescribed and over-the-counter medicines.

Dr Dave Briggs, medical director at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “Nobody wants their bank holiday ruined by an illness they can’t treat because they haven’t got repeat prescription medication, so we’re encouraging people to plan ahead by making sure they are well stocked with what they need and what they potentially will need.

“We are encouraging people to make sure that they don’t run out of their usual medications, as this can have serious health consequences, which have the potential to ruin your plans.

“The NHS is here if you need us over the bank holiday period.

"If you need medical help and are unsure where is best to get it, NHS 111 online at 111.nhs.uk is usually the best place to start, or you can call 111, which is available 24/7 to answer your concerns and direct you to the most appropriate place for your need.”

The 111 online service can tell you:

Where to get help for your symptoms if you’re not sure what to do

How to find general health information and advice

Where to get an emergency supply of your prescribed medicine

Where to find an emergency dentist, if there is availability in your area.

Other health services this bank holiday:

NHS Urgent Care centres

For non-life-threatening injuries and health problems – no appointment needed.

Nottingham – The NHS Urgent Care Centre (next to the BBC building) open every day from 7am-7pm. Seaton House, London Road, Nottingham, NG2 4LA Tel: 0115 883 8500

Newark – Newark Hospital open 9am-10pm (last patient seen at 9.30pm). Boundary Road, Newark, NG24 4DE

Ilkeston Community Hospital – open 8am – 8pm. Heanor Road, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, DE7 8LN

GP practices

Talk to your GP, nurse or other healthcare professionals about symptoms that aren’t going away. They can offer telephone, online or face-to-face consultations. Contact 111 to see an out of hours GP.

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Mental Health Crisis Line

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire have a mental health crisis line which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to people of all ages. Contact: 0808 1963379

