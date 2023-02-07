Nottinghamshire RCN union nurses joining colleagues across England in second day of strike action

Ambulance workers have returned to work following yesterday’s strike action nurses who are members of the RCN union are on the picket lines again today (Tuesday).

However, no nurses from Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust, which runs Sutton’s King’s Mill and Mansfield Hospitals are among those striking.

Nurses, however, are expected to be striking at hospitals run by Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) Trust, which includes the Queen’s Medical Centre.

Nurses who are members of the RCN union are striking again today. Photo: Getty Images

Life-preserving treatment must be provided, however, and all nurses in intensive and emergency care are expected to work.

NUH said on its website: “Services which are 24 hours will take part in industrial action from the start of the day shift until the end of the night shift.

"Services that do not run for 24 hours will take part in industrial action from 8am until 8pm.

“Throughout any industrial action, patient safety remains our key focus and teams are working hard to ensure that we prioritise those patients who require emergency treatment.

“Due to the expected reduction in nursing staff across our hospitals, appointments will be affected.

“We will contact you if your appointment or procedure needs to be changed or rescheduled due to the strike action.