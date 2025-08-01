Notts nurse named as a winner at the National Learning Disabilities and Autism Awards

Sarah Foster, Neurodiverse Lead Practitioner at Nottinghamshire Healthcare, won 'The Great Autism Practice Award in the recent National Learning Disabilities & Autism Awards, for her excellent patient care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah, is the lead neurodiverse nurse practitioner on Aintree Ward at Rampton Hospital, which is the only autism specific ward in a high secure hospital in the UK. Sarah has worked within Rampton Hospital for over 20 years and in that time she has dedicated her entire career to supporting people with learning disabilities and/or autism. She has driven change throughout the years, advocated for her patients tirelessly, promoted reasonable adjustments, understanding, awareness and acceptance.

Jacky Chapman, Care Group Director for Forensic Services at Nottinghamshire Healthcare said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're really proud to see Sarah win this award, something she truly deserves. She is a real advocate for our patients with learning disabilities and autism and is dedicated to providing them and their families with compassionate care and support. Huge congratulations.”

Sarah Foster, Neurodiverse Lead Practitioner at the National Learning Disabilities & Autism Awards.

Sarah, through her dedication to patients in her care has made the amazing achievement this year of successfully stepping down patients from high secure care, straight into the community. This is previously unheard of but in line with national targets. This has had a hugely positive effect on their quality of life moving forwards.

Sarah said: “I’m really proud to win this award, alongside the rest of the team on the ward, I’m committed to making sure we tailor our care to ensure the patients get what they need to have the best possible outcome. Seeing the difference I make to patients and their families really makes all the hard work worth it.”

Sarah throughout her career has given priority to patient's families and she is a key part of the patient maintaining contact with their families whilst they have been in hospital. She is caring, kind, compassionate and it shows through the patient relationships but also through the strong family links she has created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A parent commented on Sarah's care: "Our son is autistic and has a learning disability. As a child he was traumatised by mistreatment in schools, and as an adult he was further traumatised by his mistreatment in hospitals. He had become a shell of his former self and the world terrified him. He had been made to feel worthless and unlikeable, and had retreated into a fantasy world in order to cope. Sarah was key to turning this appalling situation around. She was instrumental in changing his world from a nightmare to one that is worth living. Sarah's compassion and empathy is boundless. Our son's face lights up when she comes into the room."