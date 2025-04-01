Notts Nurse wins British Journal of Nursing Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nottinghamshire Healthcare is immensely proud to share that Christian Shanley, Clinical Nurse Practitioner at the Trust won the Mental Health Nurse of the Year category in the British Journal of Nursing Awards.

Chris works at Arnold Lodge, a medium secure inpatient service for adults, including older people, with mental illness and/or personality disorder.

He successfully balances delivering expert care to patients, whilst leading service improvement projects, training, and contributing to the wider governance of the hospital.

He is highly influential in patients’ ongoing recovery journey, applying knowledge of forensic care pathways, and the psychological interventions required to support patients’

(l-r, Matt Forde, comedian and awards host, Christian Shanley, Clinical Nurse Practitioner, Professor Kevin Gournay CBE, Lifetime Achievement Award winner 2024).

recovery to ensure they are getting the best possible care.

Chris said:” I’m incredibly proud to win this award. I’m dedicated to providing the best possible care to our patients and it’s fantastic to see that recognised by my colleagues, and now nationally.”

His compassionate approach and commitment to understanding each patient's unique needs create an atmosphere of trust and safety. He not only advocates for patients but also empowers nursing staff to do the same, instilling a strong sense of ethics and responsibility that is so significant within a medium secure setting.

His ability to de-escalate tense situations with calmness and professionalism is truly impressive, where he will put himself forward to take leadership on the ward and the admission of our most unwell patients. Chris has made a significant difference in patients’ lives and recovery this way by being able to build therapeutic rapport, essential for those who may feel vulnerable or misunderstood, to ensure they feel safe to express their concerns and engage in their treatment plans

Di Hull, Chief Nurse for Nottinghamshire Healthcare said: “We are thrilled to see Chris win the Mental Health Nurse of the Year category in these awards. There are so many incredible nurses across the country, so to win this national award, against such strong competition, is incredible. He is dedicated to making a difference to patients’ lives and it is fantastic to see him receive this recognition. Huge congratulations to Chris.”

Chris initially developed and excelled in our women’s pathway over many years, particularly in the management and formulation of patients with complex trauma. He was an early pioneer of trauma-informed care in this context.

He has taken the role of clinical nurse to new heights in our hospital, and is deeply respected by all staff and patients he has worked with.

The awards took place on Friday (21 March).