Notts nurses named as finalists in national awards for outstanding palliative and end of life care

We are proud to share that Jill Allsop and Lucy Morley, community staff nurses at Nottinghamshire Healthcare have been named as finalists in the Palliative and End of Life Care Awards in the Excellence in Palliative Care Nursing Award category.

The awards recognise and celebrate excellence in palliative and end of life care.

Jill is an experienced staff nurse who works tirelessly to support our palliative and end-of-life patients, making their priorities her priorities and ensuring that their experience at end of life is a positive one. Jill will always advocate for her palliative patients and will often stay late to ensure their needs are met and they have the services in place that they require. Jill is kind, caring and compassionate and builds meaningful relationships with patients, relatives, and carers to ensure that communication is effective and that everyone involved in the patient’s care feels supported, informed, and respected. Jill’s presence brings comfort and reassurance during some of life’s most difficult times.

Lucy consistently provides outstanding care for palliative patients within our community. She consistently receives positive feedback from families, some referring to her as ‘an angel’, and describe the care she delivers to be kind, compassionate, caring, and that they are forever grateful for her care and support in their time of need. Lucy always goes above and beyond, and when visiting patients, she provides detailed and proactive care and considers every aspect of care they may be needed for each visit. She is very knowledgeable, responsive and our patients are very lucky to have a nurse like Lucy caring for them.

Jill Allsop and Lucy Morley, community staff nurses

Amy Eagle, Care Group Director of Community Health and Specialist Services at Nottinghamshire Healthcare said: “Huge congratulations to Jill and Lucy on being shortlisted in these awards. They are both dedicated to delivering compassionate care, and ensuring our palliative and end of life patients, and their families, receive the care and support they need during such a difficult time. Wishing them both the best of luck for the ceremony.”

The Awards will take place on 27 June 2025, when the winners will be announced.