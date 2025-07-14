Notts Nurses recognised in national awards for making a difference to patient experience

Nottinghamshire Healthcare is delighted to have colleagues shortlisted in two categories of the Nursing Times Awards

The Trust’s Learning Disability Primary Care Liaison team, Nottingham City and County, have been shortlisted in the Learning Disabilities Nursing category. This is for their work with the NHS bowel screening project, alongside Nottingham University Hospitals.

The Trust also has the Specialist Continence Service – Nottingham South shortlisted, jointly with staff from Derbyshire Community Health Services, in the Continence Promotion and Care category. This is for work they have done in enhancing clinical education and a university module on adult and paediatric bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Diane Hull, Chief Nurse at Nottinghamshire Healthcare said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to have colleagues shortlisted in these prestigious awards. We’re really proud of the work they are doing, with both projects demonstrating how partnership working can make a real difference to patient care. Wishing everyone the best of luck for the next stage.”

The Learning Disability Primary Care Liaison team’s joint initiative started in 2019 when the NHS National Bowel Cancer Screening Programme Eastern Hub (BCSPH), run by Nottingham University Hospitals, in collaboration with the team, aimed to increase the uptake of NHS bowel cancer screening in the population of people with a learning disability (PWLD).

An inquiry into premature deaths of people with learning disabilities found ‘people with learning disabilities appeared to have most problems with accessing the bowel screening programme’ and reports have consistently shown higher rates of death from colorectal cancer.

This team contacted those patients with a learning disability who had previously not responded when they had been contacted by the bowel cancer screening programme. They looked at helping them with understanding it’s importance and making informed choices.

The team can then request either new kits or a specific pack with easy read information, disposable gloves and cardboard tray for the toilet. Home visits are also possible to show people how to complete kits with faecal models and chocolate spread. This gives people a practical demonstration and chance to try the test before using the real kit.

The team at NUH send out the kits and reminder letters and co-ordinate sending the names through of those who haven’t sent a kit back to the PCLN team. Once the Trust team have contacted patients they then request that they send out the learning disability pack, which includes the easy read info, disposable gloves and disposable cardboard tray, and new kits if needed.

Lucy Miller, Primary Care Liaison Nurse, Nottingham North and East said: “The whole team are dedicated to making a difference to our patients and are thrilled to see this work recognised by being shortlisted in the Nursing Times Awards.

“We could not do this work without the team at NUH, they approached us initially to see if we could be involved and together the teams got the project to where it is now. We call, we visit, we sometimes go out with imitation poo to show people how to complete the kits, but it’s a real collaboration to get this work done.”

The pilot in Nottingham City led to 19% of those who had not responded returning kits with approximately 10 people needing further investigations. It was widened to the whole county and results up to December 2024 showed a 26% increase in the non-responder kits being returned. PCLN have incorporated this into their role and regular community engagement. As ongoing work this is a positive step towards higher response rates directly addressing health inequalities for PWLD.

The Specialist Continence Service – Nottingham South, was shortlisted alongside Derbyshire Community Health Services, after colleagues from both organisations identified a lack of training for both adult and paediatric specialist nurses within the field of continence. This was impacting on both services in being able to recruit staff with the right knowledge and skills for the service.

Four years ago, the Nottingham South team approached Derby university health faculty and meetings commenced to explore the idea of writing a module, targeted at those who have an interest in bladder and bowel care or are already working within a paediatric or adult bladder and bowel setting. It aims to develop knowledge and skills in bladder bowel and pelvic floor dysfunction within primary and secondary NHS settings and social care settings (care homes, nurseries, and early years settings). It provides deeper insight into dysfunctions affecting continence and explores proactive treatment and management strategies to enhance an individual’s quality of life.

After six months of discussions with the university it became apparent that Derbyshire community health were also exploring the idea of re-writing this module, so the teams joined forces to build a collaborative working group.

The course was launched in May 2024 and the 2nd cohort May 2025. We are now only the 2nd region within the UK to offer this course.

Vanessa Gibbons, Bladder and Bowel Clinical LeadNursesaid: “We’re really pleased to be highly commended for this important work, that we’ve all worked really hard on. I am very proud to work with this team and feel that together we have left a great legacy which will benefit so many clinicians now and in the future.

Over the last 10 years there has been a national shortage of universities providing this course and subsequently a decline in clinicians being able to obtain further qualifications in an area they feel passionate about, which in turn has led to a decline in clinicians qualified to provide a specialist role.

We’re really pleased to have been able to develop this course to ensure patients can continue to receive the specialist care they need.”

The awards ceremony will take place on Wednesday 22 October 2025, when winners will be announced.