Private Hospital Leader hails ‘good news’ for NHS patients in Nottinghamshire as right to choose hospital NHS or private hospital from shortlist introduced

The Government has today published an ‘Elective Care Plan’ which commits to give NHS patients the right to choose from a ‘shortlist’ of local hospitals – ‘including providers in the independent sector paid for by the NHS’. Local Private Hospital Leader Amanda Dorkes, who runs The Park Hospital, hailed this development as “a game-changer for NHS patients in Nottinghamshire.”

Previously, whilst the NHS Constitution committed to offering patients choice over their care, in practice GPs tend to refer patients to the local NHS hospital automatically, leaving them facing long waiting times in many cases.

The new Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, yesterday committed to offering patients a choice of five hospitals at the point of referral, stating: ‘Then they can decide what the most important factors are: do they want to go a bit further away and be seen a bit faster, or would they like to wait because it’s local and more convenient, or would they like to go to the hospital with the best reputation for treating their condition.’

Amanda Dorkes, Executive Director of The Park Hospital, said: “This step will give hope to so many families who are worried about long waits when they need vital treatment. Very often there are NHS appointments going spare at local private hospitals, and patients don't realise or aren't told they have the right to see the waiting times and results data at all local hospitals, and then to make an informed choice about where to have their operation.

Healthcare photo by Hush Naidoo Jade Photography on Unsplash

The Park Hospital has an outstanding reputation locally for patient experience and clinical results, with a team of the county’s leading consultants practicing here, and we stand ready to assist in giving Nottinghamshire’s NHS patients as many options as possible.”