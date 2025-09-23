Routine eye test leads to cancer diagnosis for Hucknall resident

Dale Thomas-Good

A routine eye test at a locally owned and run opticians turned out to be anything but ordinary for 74-year-old Dale Thomas-Good from Hucknall - leading to the early detection of a cancerous lesion on her left lower eyelid. She is sharing her story to mark National Eye Health Week (22 – 28 September) this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It had been two years since Dale had last visited Specsavers on the High Street in Hucknall, so she booked an appointment and saw optometrist, Feroza Mayat.

‘I have been a customer at the store for years and always book an appointment as soon as I receive a reminder letter in the post, says Dale. ‘I was just expecting to have a regular check-up so was really shocked when the optometrist said she had found something that needed further investigation. I didn’t have any symptoms to suggest there was anything untoward.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During her visit, Feroza carried out a full eye examination, which included an optical tomography (OCT) scan which allows for a more detailed examination of the back of the eyes, and helps to detect a range of health conditions up to four years earlier than traditional methods.

‘The eye examination showed a suspicious lesion, which was a cause for concern for me,’ says Feroza. ‘I referred Dale to her GP who subsequently made an urgent referral for her to see a specialist at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham. Further tests there revealed the lesion was cancer.

‘An eye test can highlight underlying medical conditions, which is why we encourage people to have regular eye examinations. We recommend that everyone has their eyes examined once every two years, or more often if recommended by your optometrist,’ continues Feroza. ‘Regular assessments not only check if you might need glasses, but can also pick up conditions that might otherwise go unnoticed.’

Reflecting on the experience and what she’d like to share with others, Dale adds: ‘Never in a million years did I think the little piece of skin would turn out to be cancer. Thankfully it was caught early and wasn’t life threatening but if it hadn’t been picked up, it could have been much more serious. I’ve just had a follow up appointment at the hospital and all was okay and have another check-up in two months which is reassuring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Feroza said she was just doing her job, but it meant so much more to me. That’s why it was so important to go into the store to say thank you in person – not enough people take the time to say thank you these days,’ she continues. ‘It was thanks to Feroza’s prompt action in referring me, I could get the treatment I needed. I’ve had the lesion removed and part of my eye lid reconstructed and thankfully haven’t needed any follow up treatment. I’d encourage anyone who notices that something doesn’t feel right to visit your local opticians and get things checked, even if it is just for peace of mind.’

Optometrist, Feroza, concludes: ‘I’m glad Dale came to see us when she did and that she has had the lesion removed. The opportunity to help people is an incredibly rewarding part of my job, spotting signs that can make a real difference to someone’s life. Cases like this highlight the importance of getting your eyes checked regularly even if you haven’t spotted any changes to your eyes or your vision.’

For more information or to book an eye or hearing test, pop in to store at 56 High Street, Hucknall, visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/hucknall or call 0115 988 9050.