This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Just because it’s summer doesn’t mean Covid is taking a holiday 🤧

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cases of a new Covid strain have been detected in the UK.

Stratus is the latest Covid strain to be on the rise, following on from NB.1.8.1 last month.

The Covid strain is now ‘under monitoring’ by the World Health Organisation.

Cases of a new strain of Covid have been detected in the UK, XFG, also known as Stratus is the latest variant on the scene.

There have been many different types of variants and subvariants of Covid since the pandemic. Stratus is the latest after the emergence of NB.1.8,1. and LP.8.1, which was responsible for a surge in cases during spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst Covid cases have been falling, it hasn’t gone away and with the emergence of the new variant, it’s even more important than ever to be aware of the signs and symptoms before you plan to set off on your summer holidays.

Here is everything you need to know about the new Covid strain, signs and symptoms and whether or not we should be worried.

What is the new Covid strain?

The new Covid strain, XFG, also known as Stratus, is a new subvariant of Omicron, it is a combination of previous variants LF.7 and LP.8.1.2, first being detected in a sample on January 27, 2025.

Stratus is described as a “variant under monitoring” by the World Health Organisation (WHO), after several countries in South East Asia reported a rise in new cases and hospitalisations where the new variant has been detected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cases of Stratus have risen sharply in the UK, with the latest data from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) confirming that 17.37% of cases were classified as XFG.3, whilst 14.97% were classified as XFG, meaning that Stratus variant made up over 30% of cases of Covid in the UK.

What are the Stratus Covid symptoms?

Despite the many different variants, the symptoms of Covid have remained largely the same, however, Stratus also appears to give patients a “scratchy or raspy voice”.

Covid symptoms are very similar to symptoms of other illnesses, such as colds and flu and at this time of year especially hay fever. If you suspect you have Covid it’s important to take a test to confirm or rule out the infection as the last thing you’d want to do is spread it around your friends and family.

The NHS explain Covid symptoms can include:

a high temperature or shivering (chills)

a new, continuous cough

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

shortness of breath

feeling tired or exhausted

an aching body

a headache

a sore throat

a blocked or runny nose

loss of appetite

diarrhoea

feeling sick or being sick

🧪 Boots COVID-19 Test Kits

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While free testing is no longer widely available, Boots continues to offer a range of COVID-19 lateral flow kits for home use, with results in under 30 minutes.

They’re available individually or in multipacks, with options for general use, travel, or workplace settings.

Should we be worried about the new Covid strain?

The Stratus strain is currently a “variant under monitoring”, by the WHO, with several countries in South East Asia reporting a rise in new cases and hospitalisations where the new variant has been detected.

The WHO state that the public health risk posed by XFG is “evaluated as low at the global level”. With the current data indicating that this variant does not lead to more severe illness or death than any other variants currently in circulation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do Covid vaccines work against the new Covid strain?

Vaccines are expected to still remain effective against the Startus variant, the WHO have advised that they will still protect “against symptomatic and severe disease.”

Covid vaccines are not currently available in the UK, as the spring booster programme has now ended. For those who are eligible, the scheme will restart again in Autumn.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of Covid at NHS.UK.