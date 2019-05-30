Stroke Association recovery services axed at King's Mill Hospital

Funding for stroke recovery services provided by the Stroke Association at Sutton's King's Mill Hospital is set to end in September, it has been revealed.

The Stroke Association's North Nottinghamshire branch revealed the news on Tuesday in a statement which said it would now be unable to accept new referrals or continue to provide the service at the hospital.

King's Mill Hospital.

It means that, after September 30 when the funding comes to an end, stroke survivors, their carers and their families will no longer be able to attend the Stroke Association-provided service at Sutton's hospital.

Stephanie Morley, Stroke Association's support coordinator, said: "It is with sincere regret and sadness that Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has notified us that funding for our Stroke Recovery Service will cease on September 30, 2019.

"As a result and with immediate effect we are no longer able to accept new referrals into the service and, after September 30, we will be unable to provide a service to stroke survivors, their carers and families at King's Mill Hospital.

"People will still be able to access our website, www.stroke.org.uk, contact our Helpline on 0303 3033 100 or email helpline@stroke.org.uk for information and support.

"I’d like to take this opportunity to thank you for supporting our service and to ask you pass on this news to your colleagues."

Sherwood Forest Hospitals has been contacted for a full comment, however it assured residents that there are still plenty of services available for people who have suffered a stroke.