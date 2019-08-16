'Stylish' Notts healthcare assistant nominated for 'respect' award

A healthcare assistant in the major trauma ward of a Nottinghamshire hospital has been nominated for an award for her "stylish" style of care.

Georgina Winfield is known to her colleagues as ‘the hairdresser’ or ‘beautician’ as she takes a lot of her own time and effort to pamper patients and make them look and feel good about themselves.

Georgina with a patient.

Georgina, who works at Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre, has been nominated for the 'respect and inclusion for everyone award' in the annual team NUH Awards.

Her nominator, Leanne Green, Health Care Assistant said: “She is always interested about what patients have to say and always includes everyone in a group conversation.

“All the patients love her as she loves to pamper every single one of them on the ward to make them feel and look amazing.”

When asked about being nominated, Georgina said: “I feel really humbled to be nominated for a Team NUH award. I am lost for words that someone has taken the time to nominate me.

“I like to do patient’s hair and pamper them because some patients can be uncomfortable or not like the fact they are in hospital and being able to sit down with them and make them feel good about themselves goes a long way into making them feel better.

“Plus I really enjoy meeting new people and getting to know patients so there is an added bonus for me.”