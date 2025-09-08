The Endfluencers: Marie Curie launches powerful documentary championing young people with terminal illness

The UK’s leading end of life charity Marie Curie and health and beauty retailer Superdrug have launched a compelling new social documentary titled "The Endfluencers", championing people nearing the end of their lives who have turned to social media to document their journeys.

In recent years, a growing number of individuals with a terminal diagnosis have taken to social media to share their experiences, shedding light on the often-overlooked topic of end of life. Their candid accounts have resonated widely, with many going viral for their raw honesty and emotional depth.

Now, through their long-standing partnership, Marie Curie and Superdrug are recognising and celebrating these voices in this new documentary – coining the term ‘Endfluencers’ to reflect the powerful impact their stories have in opening up conversations about death and dying.

Designed to reach and educate younger audiences, the film follows three ‘Endfluencers’; Abi Feltham who has been diagnosed with a brain tumour, Jazz Turner who was born with a progressive genetic condition called Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, and Iain Liam Ward – also known as ‘The King of Chemo’ – who has brain cancer. They are seen going about their daily routines, reflecting on why they choose to share their stories on social media.

In the film, Abi is seen heading to her local CrossFit gym to train, where she explains how her body was strong going into brain surgery due to her training. Abi is seen getting ready for the day, applying her favourite makeup, and heading to a Superdrug pharmacy to pick up her prescription.

The film then shifts to Jazz who is captured sailing her boat in Brighton and walking her dog. In a to-camera interview where she is sat in her wheelchair, Jazz explains that she chose to share her story on social media as she hasn’t seen anyone out there like her, so she hopes it will make others feel less alone.

Meanwhile, Iain is spotted in London playing chess with a friend and rallying a run club. Iain explains how his entire life’s purpose has shifted, and his goal is to break the world record for the amount of money raised for charity for running a marathon.

Throughout the documentary, the ‘Endfluencers’ reflect on the emotional and social impact of sharing their stories online, offering their followers a unique perspective on living with a terminal illness.

The campaign comes at a crucial time. Every year, 150,000 people in the UK die without receiving the care they need*, a gap that affects not only the individuals but also their families and loved ones.

Endfluencer Abi Feltham commented: “When I got my diagnosis, it was like an out of body experience. Turning to my social media and sharing my journey has helped me find comfort. The last thing on my mind was growing an Instagram following, but sharing my journey has been incredibly therapeutic.

“I think it’s important for my followers, particularly young people to understand that it’s not game over straight away if you get a terminal diagnosis, it may not be the life you’ve envisioned or hoped for, but you do learn to adapt. I hope sharing my journey on my social channels helps people understand the reality of living with a terminal illness, something that could happen to any of us and to highlight the importance of end of life care.”

Richard Lee, Director of Fundraising at Marie Curie commented: “We're proud to spotlight how ‘Endfluencers’ are changing how we understand and talk about death and dying. We hope this film inspires more open conversations on why it’s so important, especially among younger people.

“Every month, 1 in 4 people currently don’t get the end of life care and support they need, including young people. At Marie Curie, we want to change that, closing the gap so everyone – now and in the future – can access end of life care.”

Simon Comins, Chief Operating Officer at Superdrug said: “At Superdrug we believe in using our platform to spark important conversations, and our partnership with Marie Curie is a powerful example of that. “The Endfluencers” film spotlights individuals who are bravely sharing their journeys to help others understand what it’s like to live with a terminal illness. We’re proud to stand alongside Marie Curie in championing these voices and helping to break down the taboos around death and dying – especially for younger audiences who may not have had the opportunity to engage with these topics before.”

The ‘Endfluencers’ featured in the documentary are:

Abi Feltham (@abi.feltham) – an influencer, podcaster and content creator from London whose advocacy for addiction and mental health recovery has brought hope for many as she shares the reality of living with a brain tumour

Jazz Turner (@jazturnersailing) – a British paralympic sailor based on the south coast near Brighton who was born with a progressive genetic condition called Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS)

Iain Liam Ward (@thekingofchemo) – known as the King of Chemo, who decided to use his diagnosis to raise money and break the world record for the amount of money raised for charity for running a marathon

Other ‘Endfluencers’ who inspire daily include:

Sam Hayden-Harler (@samandthebucketlist) – diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2022 and now works through his bucket list while raising awareness of those diagnosed at a young age

Jules (@just_beingjules) – diagnosed with Stage 4 NSC Lung Cancer in November 2021, sharing her journey online to raise awareness and support

James Smith (@daysbyjames) – the dad of three shares his story online about a “weird twitch” in his left arm that was first indication of a rare, progressive, and terminal disorder which has changed his life, motor neurone disease

Marie Curie has had a long-standing partnership with Superdrug since 2013. For more information, visit superdrug.com/mariecurie.

To view the dcoumentary click here