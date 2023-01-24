The Transform Drug Policy Foundation said that in order to save lives, more must be done to encourage drug users to enter and remain in treatment.

Department of Health and Social Care figures show there were 93 deaths among adults undergoing drug addiction treatment in Nottinghamshire between April 2019 and March 2022, up from 76 who died from April 2016-March 2019 and the 68 deaths recorded between 2018 and 2021.

Across England, 7,429 people died while in contact with treatment services in the three years to March 2022, a 26 per cent increase on the 5,889 deaths recorded in the previous three-year period.

Martin Powell, Transform Drug Policy Foundation head of partnerships, said the rise in deaths is likely due in part to Covid-19 preventing face to face treatment.

He said: “Against a backdrop of record drug deaths, we should be concerned more than a third of people are dropping out of treatment, and just 60 per cent of people using heroin are in treatment at all.

“To save lives we must offer services that retain people in treatment, and appeal to those we aren't reaching – including heroin prescribing clinics, overdose prevention centres and crack pipe distribution.”

He said the UK should follow Portugal's drug policies by decriminalising drug use to reduce the stigma that deters many from seeking help.

The most recent estimates of opiate and crack cocaine use in local areas show there were thought to be 4,292 people using the drugs in Nottinghamshire in 2016-17, the equivalent of 8.4 users per 10,000 people in the area – below the national rate of 8.9 per 10,000.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “Drug and alcohol addiction can have a tragic impact on people’s health, families and lives.

“We are committed to tackling the root causes of substance misuse with our 10-year drugs strategy.”

