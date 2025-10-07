Meal times is just one area where support staff are so important to schools. Photo: National Worldplaceholder image
Meal times is just one area where support staff are so important to schools. Photo: National World

25 photos celebrating vital support staff in Mansfield and Ashfield schools

By John Smith
Published 7th Oct 2025, 12:15 BST
They are the people without whom many schools simply couldn’t function properly.

Dinner supervisors, classroom helpers, parent-led groups, volunteers, office staff, all of them are vital cogs each year in ensuring our children’s education runs smoothly.

From serving up some lunch to helping out on school trips, support staff and volunteers are sometimes the unsung heroes of school life.

But often, schools are always happy to acknowldge the work these people do and give their efforts a dserved moment in the spotlight.

We have delved into the archives to find photos from Mansfield and Ashfield school days past when the support staff were rightly put centre stage.

Midday supervisor Brenda Needham hung up her tabard retired aged 70 in 2020 - here she is being thanked by Lisa Harris, Isabella Harris, Eleanor Harris and head teacher Rachel Spray.

1. Crescent Primary School - Mansfield

Midday supervisor Brenda Needham hung up her tabard retired aged 70 in 2020 - here she is being thanked by Lisa Harris, Isabella Harris, Eleanor Harris and head teacher Rachel Spray. Photo: National World

Senior midday supervisor Suzanne Flowers is wished farewell by pupils on her last day in 2011.

2. National Primary School - Hucknall

Senior midday supervisor Suzanne Flowers is wished farewell by pupils on her last day in 2011. Photo: National World

School premises manager Tim Edwards receiving a health and safety award from health & safety advisor Pearce Whetton in 2019.

3. Sherwood Junior School - Warsop

School premises manager Tim Edwards receiving a health and safety award from health & safety advisor Pearce Whetton in 2019. Photo: National World

School lunchtime supervisor retired in 2018 after 40 years and was presented with flowers from head teacher Rebecca Rickersey.

4. Wynndale Primary School - Mansfield

School lunchtime supervisor retired in 2018 after 40 years and was presented with flowers from head teacher Rebecca Rickersey. Photo: National World

