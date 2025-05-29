Whether you were top of your class or regularly found yourself getting called to the headteacher’s office, you will remember these men and women who helped to shape your education.
This retro photo gallery shows head teachers at their schools, with their pupils, teachers and special visitors throughout the 1990s and 2000s.
1. Kirkby's Jeffries School
Pupils from Kirkby's Jeffries School enjoyed their new adventure playground in 2008. Pictured from left with headteacher Miss Helen Bent are Lucy Tuxford, Kurt Henshaw, Luke Chapman, Emily James, Declan Dawn, Leah Ward, and Joshua Farby. Photo: Anne Shelley
2. Kirkby College
Simon Taylor, the head teacher of Kirkby College in 2010, and Craig Homer faced funding withdrawal for a sports project. . Photo: Angela Ward
3. Kirkby Orchard Primary School
In 2006, Kirkby Orchard Primary School won The Great Vegetable Challenge. Pupils from the school spoke with former Ashfield MP Geoff Hoon about the competition and their work. Pictured from the left are pupils Tom Simms, Molly Ellson, Ashley Slaney, and Florin Bailey, along with Head Teacher Mrs Trish Fallows and MP Geoff Hoon. Photo: Jane Hilton
4. Orchards Primary School
Headteacher Rob Cook got soaked in the stocks at the summer fair held at Orchards Primary School in Kirkby. This was the school's first summer fair, and the funds raised will be used to purchase adventure play equipment for the students. 2007. Photo: Chad
