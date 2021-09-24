This smiley group shot is of pupils from Leen Mills Primary School choir.
Here's the latest batch of Hucknall and Bulwell photos from the past. Recognise anyone in these shots from 2007?

Take a trip down memory lane with this fabulous slideshow of bygone snaps from the Hucknall and Bulwell area, taken by the Dispatch in 2007.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 24th September 2021, 2:48 pm

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Dispatch snappers captured the moment. Do you remember these events or recognise someone in these pics? Perhaps you’re on one yourself!

If you have any old photos you would like us to feature, email [email protected]

1. Ready for the match

Members of Rolls-Royce Leisure prepare for a charity netball match against Hucknall Town.

Photo: Angel Ward

2. Having fun

Pupils from Bonnington Infants School in Bulwell took part in Eggs on Legs, as part of the annual Walk to School week.

Photo: jane.hilton

3. Open day

Harry Toseland (right), chairman of Ashfield District Council and Ralph Jackson of Titchfield Park Bowling Club open the club’s new pavilion.

Photo: Roger Grayson`

4. Celebrating a win

A fabulous team shot of Snape Wood School’s netball team proudly holding up their winning shield.

Photo: Roger Grayson

