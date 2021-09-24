Here's the latest batch of Hucknall and Bulwell photos from the past. Recognise anyone in these shots from 2007?

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Dispatch snappers captured the moment. Do you remember these events or recognise someone in these pics? Perhaps you’re on one yourself!
1. Ready for the match
Members of Rolls-Royce Leisure prepare for a charity netball match against Hucknall Town.
Photo: Angel Ward
2. Having fun
Pupils from Bonnington Infants School in Bulwell took part in Eggs on Legs, as part of the annual Walk to School week.
Photo: jane.hilton
3. Open day
Harry Toseland (right), chairman of Ashfield District Council and Ralph Jackson of Titchfield Park Bowling Club open the club’s new pavilion.
Photo: Roger Grayson`
4. Celebrating a win
A fabulous team shot of Snape Wood School’s netball team proudly holding up their winning shield.
Photo: Roger Grayson