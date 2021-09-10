It was smiles all round for this fabulous team shot at Hucknall Baptists Cricket Club.
It's smiles galore in these Hucknall and Bulwell photos from 2008, spot anyone you know?

Take a trip down memory lane with this fabulous slideshow of bygone snaps from the Hucknall and Bulwell area, taken by the Dispatch in 2008.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 10th September 2021, 5:00 pm

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Dispatch snappers captured the moment. Do you remember these events or recognise someone in these pics? Perhaps you’re on one yourself!

If you have any old photos you would like us to feature, email [email protected]

1. Having fun

These youngsters are having fun on the bouncy castle at Hucknall’s Harrier Pub family fun day.

Photo: Jane Hilton

2. All aboard

Pupils at St Mary's School in Bulwell get on board the Potato Story Bus which was at the school to promote healthy eating.

Photo: Angela Ward

3. Lights, camera, action!

Children working on the Nacro Junior Youth Inclusion Project are pictured filming at Bulwell’s Healthy Living Centre.

Photo: Jane Hilton

4. Keeping fit

This young lady tries out the cross trainer at Hucknall Leisure Centre's open day.

Photo: Angela Ward

