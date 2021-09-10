It's smiles galore in these Hucknall and Bulwell photos from 2008, spot anyone you know?

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Dispatch snappers captured the moment. Do you remember these events or recognise someone in these pics? Perhaps you’re on one yourself!
1. Having fun
These youngsters are having fun on the bouncy castle at Hucknall’s Harrier Pub family fun day.
Photo: Jane Hilton
2. All aboard
Pupils at St Mary's School in Bulwell get on board the Potato Story Bus which was at the school to promote healthy eating.
Photo: Angela Ward
3. Lights, camera, action!
Children working on the Nacro Junior Youth Inclusion Project are pictured filming at Bulwell’s Healthy Living Centre.
Photo: Jane Hilton
4. Keeping fit
This young lady tries out the cross trainer at Hucknall Leisure Centre's open day.
Photo: Angela Ward