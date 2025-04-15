2006: These youngsters proudly show off the Easter bonnets they wore in the Easter Bonnet Parade at Hucknall Day Nursery.2006: These youngsters proudly show off the Easter bonnets they wore in the Easter Bonnet Parade at Hucknall Day Nursery.
2006: These youngsters proudly show off the Easter bonnets they wore in the Easter Bonnet Parade at Hucknall Day Nursery.

Marvellous Easter memories as we open Dispatch archives again

By Steve Eyley
Published 16th Apr 2025, 00:00 BST
Here are some of the latest great photos from the Hucknall Dispatch’s archives.

​​​From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment.

Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2010: These three children are pictured at a holiday activity Easter crafts session, held at the after-school club on Hoewood Road in Bulwell.

1. Spot anyone you know?

2010: These three children are pictured at a holiday activity Easter crafts session, held at the after-school club on Hoewood Road in Bulwell. Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales
2006: A cracking shot of youngsters taking part in an Easter Bonnet Parade at Hucknall Day Nursery.

2. Cracking shot

2006: A cracking shot of youngsters taking part in an Easter Bonnet Parade at Hucknall Day Nursery. Photo: Angela.Ward

Photo Sales
2008: This trio are pictured with their eggs after taking part in an Easter egg decorating contest at Rufford Junior School, Bulwell.

3. Proud pupils

2008: This trio are pictured with their eggs after taking part in an Easter egg decorating contest at Rufford Junior School, Bulwell. Photo: Shirley Watson

Photo Sales
2011: Staff from the Bulwell and Hucknall branches of Bon Marche greet the Easter Bunny in Hucknall.

4. Fabulous group shot

2011: Staff from the Bulwell and Hucknall branches of Bon Marche greet the Easter Bunny in Hucknall. Photo: Angela Ward

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Dispatch
News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice