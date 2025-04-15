From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment.
Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. Spot anyone you know?
2010: These three children are pictured at a holiday activity Easter crafts session, held at the after-school club on Hoewood Road in Bulwell. Photo: Anne Shelley
2. Cracking shot
2006: A cracking shot of youngsters taking part in an Easter Bonnet Parade at Hucknall Day Nursery. Photo: Angela.Ward
3. Proud pupils
2008: This trio are pictured with their eggs after taking part in an Easter egg decorating contest at Rufford Junior School, Bulwell. Photo: Shirley Watson
4. Fabulous group shot
2011: Staff from the Bulwell and Hucknall branches of Bon Marche greet the Easter Bunny in Hucknall. Photo: Angela Ward
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.