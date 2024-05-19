From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. All smiles
2010: Members of the Body Beatz dance school get ready for their performance, along with principal Rebecca Mayes. Photo: Angela Ward
2. Petition handover
2010: Bus route supporters Adeline Box and Carole James with a petition signed by residents against scrapping their Barbara Square route in Hucknall. Photo: Anne Shelley
3. New system
2010: Kyle Pincott demonstrates how the new cashless school dinner system works by showing his name and balance at Holgate School. Photo: Angela Ward
4. Road safety
2010: Samuel Underwood-Vardy and Tom Devonshire present a petition about the dangers of crossing Hucknall's Ashgate Road to Sherwood MP Mark Spencer and county councillor Mick Murphy. Photo: Roger Grayson