By Steve Eyley
Published 20th May 2024, 00:00 BST
Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.

​​​​​​From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2010: Members of the Body Beatz dance school get ready for their performance, along with principal Rebecca Mayes.

1. All smiles

2010: Members of the Body Beatz dance school get ready for their performance, along with principal Rebecca Mayes. Photo: Angela Ward

2010: Bus route supporters Adeline Box and Carole James with a petition signed by residents against scrapping their Barbara Square route in Hucknall.

2. Petition handover

2010: Bus route supporters Adeline Box and Carole James with a petition signed by residents against scrapping their Barbara Square route in Hucknall. Photo: Anne Shelley

2010: Kyle Pincott demonstrates how the new cashless school dinner system works by showing his name and balance at Holgate School.

3. New system

2010: Kyle Pincott demonstrates how the new cashless school dinner system works by showing his name and balance at Holgate School. Photo: Angela Ward

2010: Samuel Underwood-Vardy and Tom Devonshire present a petition about the dangers of crossing Hucknall's Ashgate Road to Sherwood MP Mark Spencer and county councillor Mick Murphy.

4. Road safety

2010: Samuel Underwood-Vardy and Tom Devonshire present a petition about the dangers of crossing Hucknall's Ashgate Road to Sherwood MP Mark Spencer and county councillor Mick Murphy. Photo: Roger Grayson

