Photos: It's time for another stroll down Memory Lane with these fantastic snaps

2006: Paddy Tipping MP receives a lesson in beer from Ronnie Needham at Newstead Welfare Beer Festival.

By Steve Eyley
Published 5th Jan 2025, 00:00 GMT
Here are some of the latest great photos from the Hucknall Dispatch’s archives.

From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2006: Friends of Titchfield Park held a fun day where local residents were invited to suggest what new facilities they would like to see at the park.

2010: Shadow Housing Minister Grant Shapps, centre, lends his support to the anti-housing campaign on Wigwam Lane, flanked by councillors Mick Murphy and Mark Spencer right.

2007: Coun John Wilmott talks to shopper Jeanette Carr about the Local Development Framework Stratagy at Tesco.

2010: Pupils at Holgate School in Hucknall talk with local politicians at a special impact day held there.

