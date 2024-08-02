1 . Chris Adcock

Chris Adcock at the Olympic Homecoming in 2012. Chris is an Olympic badminton player for Team GB who competed in the mixed doubles. Although he and his partner won the first set in both of their initial rounds, they unfortunately lost to the German pair Michael Fuchs and Birgit Michels. Chris, who has been playing for Mansfield Badminton Club since he was young, receives support from the Armchair Club. He hails from Ravenshead. Picture left to right; Ollie Hynd, Chris Adcock, Charlotte Henshaw and Rebecca Adlington, Photo: Roger Grayson