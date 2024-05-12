From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. Howdy partners
2007: Ben Wilson, left, Charlie Towlson. centre, and Gerald Garratty start off the annual Gambler Board Game Championships in Bulwell. Photo: Angela Ward
2. Tree-mendous work
2007: Business volunteers plant new trees at High Wood Cemetery, Bulwell. Pictured are Colin Morgan, Cheryl Parkin, Steve Doughty and Anita Goodwin. Photo: Shirley Watson
3. All smiles
2007: Youngsters enjoy eating some fruit at a Bulwell Bogs family community event. Photo: Anne.Shelley
4. Up, up and away
2007: Visitors of all ages get ready for the balloon launch held at Bulwell St Mary's Church. Photo: Roger Grayson