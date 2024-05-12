2007: Connor Hind and Nikyla Bartram are pictured with staff members Sarah Wilkinson, Angela Fletcher and Judy Robinson at the book start day at Bulwell SureStart.2007: Connor Hind and Nikyla Bartram are pictured with staff members Sarah Wilkinson, Angela Fletcher and Judy Robinson at the book start day at Bulwell SureStart.
Photos: Take a ​stroll down Memory Lane again with our archive snaps

By Steve Eyley
Published 13th May 2024, 00:00 BST
Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.

​​​​​​From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2007: Ben Wilson, left, Charlie Towlson. centre, and Gerald Garratty start off the annual Gambler Board Game Championships in Bulwell.

1. Howdy partners

2007: Ben Wilson, left, Charlie Towlson. centre, and Gerald Garratty start off the annual Gambler Board Game Championships in Bulwell. Photo: Angela Ward

2007: Business volunteers plant new trees at High Wood Cemetery, Bulwell. Pictured are Colin Morgan, Cheryl Parkin, Steve Doughty and Anita Goodwin.

2. Tree-mendous work

2007: Business volunteers plant new trees at High Wood Cemetery, Bulwell. Pictured are Colin Morgan, Cheryl Parkin, Steve Doughty and Anita Goodwin. Photo: Shirley Watson

2007: Youngsters enjoy eating some fruit at a Bulwell Bogs family community event.

3. All smiles

2007: Youngsters enjoy eating some fruit at a Bulwell Bogs family community event. Photo: Anne.Shelley

2007: Visitors of all ages get ready for the balloon launch held at Bulwell St Mary's Church.

4. Up, up and away

2007: Visitors of all ages get ready for the balloon launch held at Bulwell St Mary's Church. Photo: Roger Grayson

