News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
Staff at the Total garage in Bulwell held a fundraising day to help raise money for six-year-old Saskia Lynch.Staff at the Total garage in Bulwell held a fundraising day to help raise money for six-year-old Saskia Lynch.
Staff at the Total garage in Bulwell held a fundraising day to help raise money for six-year-old Saskia Lynch.

Retro: Another walk down Memory Lane with these cracking archive snaps

Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.
By Steve Eyley
Published 12th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST

​From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these 2007 photographs?

Paddy Tipping MP called out the lucky numbers at the Byron Bingo Hall as he paid a visit to discuss its future. He is pictured with Marie O`Donnell and Jane Bonsall.

1. Eyes down

Paddy Tipping MP called out the lucky numbers at the Byron Bingo Hall as he paid a visit to discuss its future. He is pictured with Marie O`Donnell and Jane Bonsall. Photo: Angela Ward

Photo Sales
Youngsters Abbie Wells, Sophie Neal and Abbie Plaskitt had fun making bugs and creepy crawlies at the Big Wild Read at Hucknall Library.

2. Big wild read

Youngsters Abbie Wells, Sophie Neal and Abbie Plaskitt had fun making bugs and creepy crawlies at the Big Wild Read at Hucknall Library. Photo: Angela Ward

Photo Sales
Hazel Abbott, chairperson, and Joan Titterton, vice-chairperson of the Hucknall Flower Group, celebrated the group's 30th pearl anniversary.

3. Pearl anniversary

Hazel Abbott, chairperson, and Joan Titterton, vice-chairperson of the Hucknall Flower Group, celebrated the group's 30th pearl anniversary. Photo: Angela Ward

Photo Sales
Legendary Dispatch reporter Denis Robinson celebrated his 70th birthday in the office in this snap.

4. Big day

Legendary Dispatch reporter Denis Robinson celebrated his 70th birthday in the office in this snap. Photo: Angela Ward

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Dispatch