Retro: Another walk down Memory Lane with these cracking archive snaps

Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.
From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these 2007 photographs?
1. Eyes down
Paddy Tipping MP called out the lucky numbers at the Byron Bingo Hall as he paid a visit to discuss its future. He is pictured with Marie O`Donnell and Jane Bonsall. Photo: Angela Ward
2. Big wild read
Youngsters Abbie Wells, Sophie Neal and Abbie Plaskitt had fun making bugs and creepy crawlies at the Big Wild Read at Hucknall Library. Photo: Angela Ward
3. Pearl anniversary
Hazel Abbott, chairperson, and Joan Titterton, vice-chairperson of the Hucknall Flower Group, celebrated the group's 30th pearl anniversary. Photo: Angela Ward
4. Big day
Legendary Dispatch reporter Denis Robinson celebrated his 70th birthday in the office in this snap. Photo: Angela Ward