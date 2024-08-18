2008: Rebekah Cotterill, Mark Dennis, Lucy Cook, Emma Garfoot and Simon Brooks on A-level results day at The National School in Hucknall.2008: Rebekah Cotterill, Mark Dennis, Lucy Cook, Emma Garfoot and Simon Brooks on A-level results day at The National School in Hucknall.
Retro: ​Archive memories of exam results days in our area

By Steve Eyley
Published 19th Aug 2024, 00:00 BST
Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.

​From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2008: Emma Campbell, left, and Cairie Green check out their results at the Holgate School.

1. Results day

2008: Emma Campbell, left, and Cairie Green check out their results at the Holgate School. Photo: Anne Shelley

2010: Hucknall's Christopher Goodacre is pictured finding out his GCSE results.

2. Big day

2010: Hucknall's Christopher Goodacre is pictured finding out his GCSE results. Photo: Jane Hilton

2011: Ewan Marriott, Emma Crump and Kyle Winfield celebrate their great A level results at The Holgate School.

3. All smiles

2011: Ewan Marriott, Emma Crump and Kyle Winfield celebrate their great A level results at The Holgate School. Photo: Angela Ward

2008: Exam success is celebrated by these students at Hucknall's National School.

4. Exam success

2008: Exam success is celebrated by these students at Hucknall's National School. Photo: Anne Shelley

