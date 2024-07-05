From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. In fine voice
2006: The Meritone Singers entertain visitors to the Newstead Abbey By Night event.Photo: Tony Stocks
2. Family fun
2008: Lisa Lilley helps her three-year-old son Jack at one of the craft events held at Newstead Abbey.Photo: Roger Grayson
3. In the swing
2006: Mitchell Newton, 16, from Hucknall, celebrates his second hole in one at Bulwell Hall Golf Course.Photo: Angela Ward
4. On the ball
2007: Bulwell Rangers Under 10s celebrate being named as winners of a Sportsmanship Award.Photo: jane.hilton