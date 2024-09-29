2010: Dancers from the Sarah Adamson School of Dance perform their Willy Wonka routine at the opening of the Byron Festival at the John Godber Centre.2010: Dancers from the Sarah Adamson School of Dance perform their Willy Wonka routine at the opening of the Byron Festival at the John Godber Centre.
2010: Dancers from the Sarah Adamson School of Dance perform their Willy Wonka routine at the opening of the Byron Festival at the John Godber Centre.

​Retro: Do you recognise any faces on these great archive snaps?

By Steve Eyley
Published 30th Sep 2024, 00:00 BST
Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.

​​​​​From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

1. Lording it

2011: Gary Byron is pictured at the Market Place to promote the Hucknall international Byron Festival Photo: Angela Ward

2. Taking stock

2011: Red Lion landlady Gineen Dove takes the part of a non-rent payer in festival re-enactment of Lord Byron's rent demands. Photo: Anne Shelley

3. In fine voice

2006: The launch of the Byron Festival started with a gazebo party at the Rectory in Hucknall, featuring Hucknall and District Choral Society. Photo: Angela Ward

4. Eyes on the ball

2008: Members of Titchfield Park and Rolls-Royce Ladies Bowls teams prepare to start off the Byron Festival with the Byron Trophy match. Photo: Angela Ward

