From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. Lording it
2011: Gary Byron is pictured at the Market Place to promote the Hucknall international Byron Festival Photo: Angela Ward
2. Taking stock
2011: Red Lion landlady Gineen Dove takes the part of a non-rent payer in festival re-enactment of Lord Byron's rent demands. Photo: Anne Shelley
3. In fine voice
2006: The launch of the Byron Festival started with a gazebo party at the Rectory in Hucknall, featuring Hucknall and District Choral Society. Photo: Angela Ward
4. Eyes on the ball
2008: Members of Titchfield Park and Rolls-Royce Ladies Bowls teams prepare to start off the Byron Festival with the Byron Trophy match. Photo: Angela Ward