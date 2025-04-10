2008: Ellie-May Gunn, seven, gets busy with her decorated egg design at the Children's Centre on Broomhill Road, Hucknall.2008: Ellie-May Gunn, seven, gets busy with her decorated egg design at the Children's Centre on Broomhill Road, Hucknall.
Retro: Do you recognise any of the faces in our snaps from the archives?

By Steve Eyley
Published 11th Apr 2025, 00:00 BST
Here are some of the latest great photos from the Hucknall Dispatch’s archives.

​​​From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment.

Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2010: Holly Hipkiss, Scarlett Ross and Orla O'Kane, four, are pictured at the Watnall Pre-School easter egg rolling event.

1. Crowning achievement

2010: Holly Hipkiss, Scarlett Ross and Orla O'Kane, four, are pictured at the Watnall Pre-School easter egg rolling event. Photo: Brian Eyre

2007: Youngsters have fun as SureStart Newstead Childrens Centre holds an Easter playscheme for local kids and their parents.

2. The race is on

2007: Youngsters have fun as SureStart Newstead Childrens Centre holds an Easter playscheme for local kids and their parents. Photo: jane.hilton

2009: A ghostly visitor entertains those who took part in a Newstead Abbey Terror Tour.

3. Ghostly goings-on

2009: A ghostly visitor entertains those who took part in a Newstead Abbey Terror Tour. Photo: Anne Shelley

2011: Newstead Abbey's Sam Poulson looks to hit out in the game against Sherwood.

4. Hitting out

2011: Newstead Abbey's Sam Poulson looks to hit out in the game against Sherwood. Photo: Anne Shelley

