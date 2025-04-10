Retro: Do you recognise any of the faces in our snaps from the archives?

From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment.
Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. Crowning achievement
2010: Holly Hipkiss, Scarlett Ross and Orla O'Kane, four, are pictured at the Watnall Pre-School easter egg rolling event. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The race is on
2007: Youngsters have fun as SureStart Newstead Childrens Centre holds an Easter playscheme for local kids and their parents. Photo: jane.hilton
3. Ghostly goings-on
2009: A ghostly visitor entertains those who took part in a Newstead Abbey Terror Tour. Photo: Anne Shelley
4. Hitting out
2011: Newstead Abbey's Sam Poulson looks to hit out in the game against Sherwood. Photo: Anne Shelley
