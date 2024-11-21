From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. All smiles
2011: Newstead Brass members are pictured ahead of a concert in the John Godber Centre as part of the Byron Festival celebrations. Photo: Anne Shelley
2. Pass to me
2006: Hucknall district councillor John Willmott has a kickaround with youngsters whose play equipment has been replaced after it was stolen. Photo: Roger Grayson
3. Cutting the ribbon
2007: Harry Toseland, chairman of Ashfield District Council, and Ralph Jackson of Hucknall Titchfield Park Bowling Club open the club's new pavilion. Photo: Roger Grayson`
4. Making a splash
2007: Ashfield DC chairman Edward Holmes with some of the people who took part in his sponsored swim at Hucknall Leisure Centre. Photo: Roger Grayson