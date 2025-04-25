2010: Leah Louise Bradley has her face painted by Amanda Downes at a street party held by the Bulwell Forest Action Group.2010: Leah Louise Bradley has her face painted by Amanda Downes at a street party held by the Bulwell Forest Action Group.
Retro: Do you recognise any of the faces on these archive snaps?

By Steve Eyley
Published 26th Apr 2025, 00:00 BST
Here are some of the latest great photos from the Hucknall Dispatch’s archives.

From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment.

Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2010: Staff from ACAS help out at the Bulwell Community Gardens. They are Hilary Baumfield, Kim Rowlett, Jane Parker and Martyn Lowe. Photo: Angela Ward

2009: Merlin Parsons, aged three, enjoys plate spinning at a family fun day arranged by Bulwell Toy Library. Photo: Angela Ward

2009: Graham Roberts, head of the new Bulwell Academy, with pupils Aron Crombie, Lee Taylor, Channel Watts and Summa Orridge. Photo: Angela Ward

2011: Newstead Brass members are pictured ahead of a concert in the John Godber Centre as part of the Byron Festival celebrations. Photo: Anne Shelley

