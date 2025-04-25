From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment.
Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. All smiles
2010: Staff from ACAS help out at the Bulwell Community Gardens. They are Hilary Baumfield, Kim Rowlett, Jane Parker and Martyn Lowe. Photo: Angela Ward
2. Easy does it
2009: Merlin Parsons, aged three, enjoys plate spinning at a family fun day arranged by Bulwell Toy Library. Photo: Angela Ward
3. School's in
2009: Graham Roberts, head of the new Bulwell Academy, with pupils Aron Crombie, Lee Taylor, Channel Watts and Summa Orridge. Photo: Angela Ward
4. All smiles
2011: Newstead Brass members are pictured ahead of a concert in the John Godber Centre as part of the Byron Festival celebrations. Photo: Anne Shelley
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.