Retro: Do you recognise anyone in the latest selection of Dispatch archive photos?

From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment.
Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. Coates concert
2009: Some of the performers taking part in the Eric Coates Concert at the Central Methodist Church, Hucknall, are pictured. Photo: Roger Grayson
2. King of light music
2011: The Eric Coates Society presented The Boots Orchestra at the town's Central Methodist Church to celebrate 125 years since the Hucknall composer's birth. Photo: Jane Hilton
3. Special songs
2012: Peter Butler, right, secretary of the Eric Coates Society, presents copies of three Coates songs to county councillor John Cottee at Hucknall Library. Photo: Roger Grayson
4. All smiles
2012: Pictured before the start of the Eric Coates Society concert at Central Methodist Church are from left, Michael Neaum, Haruko Seki, and Laura Roberts of Cantamus Girls Choir. Photo: Anne Shelley
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.