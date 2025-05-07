From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment.
Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. Charity walk
2007: Watnall charity walkers Pete Taylor, Karen Doherty, Jamie Whysall and Adam Stapleford are ready to put their best foot forward. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE
2. Eggs-ellent fun
2011: Pictured at a Watnall Pre-School egg rolling event are Samuel and Nathaniel Gensler, aged four and two respectively. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Canine pal
2010: Babbington Rescue kennel assistant Laura Rowan is pictured with four-month-old Benny, found in Watnall. He had just had a successful eye operation. Photo: Lindsay Martin
4. Quarter century
2011: Lynda Turner, left, is pictured after her 25-year presentation at Hucknall's Watnall Road Baptist Church Pre-School Playgroup, with some of her colleagues. Photo: Anne Shelley
