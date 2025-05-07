2010: Children at Watnall Road Pre-school play group in Hucknall take part in a road safety day. They are (from left) Joel Daft, Serenna Smith and James Ball.2010: Children at Watnall Road Pre-school play group in Hucknall take part in a road safety day. They are (from left) Joel Daft, Serenna Smith and James Ball.
Retro: Do you remember any of these fantastic events in our area?

By Steve Eyley
Published 8th May 2025, 00:00 BST
Here are some of the latest great photos from the Hucknall Dispatch’s archives.

From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment.

Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2007: Watnall charity walkers Pete Taylor, Karen Doherty, Jamie Whysall and Adam Stapleford are ready to put their best foot forward.

1. Charity walk

2007: Watnall charity walkers Pete Taylor, Karen Doherty, Jamie Whysall and Adam Stapleford are ready to put their best foot forward. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE

2011: Pictured at a Watnall Pre-School egg rolling event are Samuel and Nathaniel Gensler, aged four and two respectively.

2. Eggs-ellent fun

2011: Pictured at a Watnall Pre-School egg rolling event are Samuel and Nathaniel Gensler, aged four and two respectively. Photo: Brian Eyre

2010: Babbington Rescue kennel assistant Laura Rowan is pictured with four-month-old Benny, found in Watnall. He had just had a successful eye operation.

3. Canine pal

2010: Babbington Rescue kennel assistant Laura Rowan is pictured with four-month-old Benny, found in Watnall. He had just had a successful eye operation. Photo: Lindsay Martin

2011: Lynda Turner, left, is pictured after her 25-year presentation at Hucknall's Watnall Road Baptist Church Pre-School Playgroup, with some of her colleagues.

4. Quarter century

2011: Lynda Turner, left, is pictured after her 25-year presentation at Hucknall's Watnall Road Baptist Church Pre-School Playgroup, with some of her colleagues. Photo: Anne Shelley

