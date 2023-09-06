News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
2007: These children and parents enjoy Tommy's Splashathon at Edgewood Leisure Centre in Hucknall2007: These children and parents enjoy Tommy's Splashathon at Edgewood Leisure Centre in Hucknall
2007: These children and parents enjoy Tommy's Splashathon at Edgewood Leisure Centre in Hucknall

Retro: Enjoy a stroll down Memory Lane with these great archive photos

Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.
By Steve Eyley
Published 7th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST

​From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2007: All eyes are on the ball in this action shot in the game between Hucknall and Harrogate.

1. Hands up

2007: All eyes are on the ball in this action shot in the game between Hucknall and Harrogate. Photo: jane.hilton

Photo Sales
2007: Sheila Dixon of Taking Steps walking group looks at the new online route finder in Hucknall Library.

2. Taking steps

2007: Sheila Dixon of Taking Steps walking group looks at the new online route finder in Hucknall Library. Photo: Angela Ward

Photo Sales
2006: Pictured at the official opening of High Wood Cemetery, Bulwell, are Coun Brian Grocock, service manager Alec Thomson and Andrea Heinlein, head of design for the city council.

3. Official opening

2006: Pictured at the official opening of High Wood Cemetery, Bulwell, are Coun Brian Grocock, service manager Alec Thomson and Andrea Heinlein, head of design for the city council. Photo: Angela Ward

Photo Sales
2006: At the Bulwell Diabetes Support Group's awareness event are Joyce Wilinson being tested by specialist nurse Gill Peck

4. Raising awareness

2006: At the Bulwell Diabetes Support Group's awareness event are Joyce Wilinson being tested by specialist nurse Gill Peck Photo: jane.hilton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Dispatch