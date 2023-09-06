Retro: Enjoy a stroll down Memory Lane with these great archive photos

Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.
From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. Hands up
2007: All eyes are on the ball in this action shot in the game between Hucknall and Harrogate. Photo: jane.hilton
2. Taking steps
2007: Sheila Dixon of Taking Steps walking group looks at the new online route finder in Hucknall Library. Photo: Angela Ward
3. Official opening
2006: Pictured at the official opening of High Wood Cemetery, Bulwell, are Coun Brian Grocock, service manager Alec Thomson and Andrea Heinlein, head of design for the city council. Photo: Angela Ward
4. Raising awareness
2006: At the Bulwell Diabetes Support Group's awareness event are Joyce Wilinson being tested by specialist nurse Gill Peck Photo: jane.hilton