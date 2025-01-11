2006: Kayleigh Hudson and Kim Gough take part in the launch of the Keep Bulwell Clean campaign.2006: Kayleigh Hudson and Kim Gough take part in the launch of the Keep Bulwell Clean campaign.
Retro:​ Enjoy blasts from the past as we enter Dispatch archive again

By Steve Eyley
Published 11th Jan 2025, 00:00 GMT
Here are some of the latest great photos from the Hucknall Dispatch’s archives.

​From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2006: The winning netball team at Snapewood Primary School in Bulwell are pictured with their trophy.

1. Back of the net

2006: The winning netball team at Snapewood Primary School in Bulwell are pictured with their trophy. Photo: Angela.Ward

2006: Five pieces of fruit enjoy the SureStart Father's Day event at Bulwell's River Leen School.

2. Do you remember this event?

2006: Five pieces of fruit enjoy the SureStart Father's Day event at Bulwell's River Leen School. Photo: Roger Grayson

2006: Hole-in-one golfer Alan Parr is pictured at Bulwell Forest Golf Club with his son James and fellow golfer Peter Graves.

3. Hole in one

2006: Hole-in-one golfer Alan Parr is pictured at Bulwell Forest Golf Club with his son James and fellow golfer Peter Graves. Photo: Roger Grayson

2006: Marie Higgins and Jenny Lee try out the new smokers' shelter at Bulwell's Horse Shoe pub.

4. Smokers' shelter

2006: Marie Higgins and Jenny Lee try out the new smokers' shelter at Bulwell's Horse Shoe pub. Photo: Roger Grayson

