2007: Hucknall. Year seven pupils at Hucknall's Holgate School try out some circus skills.

Retro: ​Enjoy more blasts from the past in our archive photo collection

Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.
By The Newsroom
Published 17th Jan 2024, 00:00 GMT

​​From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2006: Bulwell mum Mandy Sims, left, and her elder daughter Emma Sims 15, right, doing a sponsored swim for youngster daughter Abbie Simms 11, centre.

1. All smiles

2006: Bulwell mum Mandy Sims, left, and her elder daughter Emma Sims 15, right, doing a sponsored swim for youngster daughter Abbie Simms 11, centre. Photo: jane.hilton

2006: Grace Edmiston, aged seven months old, has a healthy snack at Bulwell SureStart's open day.

2. Tucking in

2006: Grace Edmiston, aged seven months old, has a healthy snack at Bulwell SureStart's open day. Photo: jane.hilton

2007: Pupils at Bulwell's Snape Wood School sing for the International Day of Peace.

3. In fine voice

2007: Pupils at Bulwell's Snape Wood School sing for the International Day of Peace. Photo: Roger Grayson

2006: Staff at Bulwell Travelcare dress up as pirates in a bid to raise money for a children's cancer charity.

4. Shiver me timbers

2006: Staff at Bulwell Travelcare dress up as pirates in a bid to raise money for a children's cancer charity. Photo: Angela Ward

