From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. All smiles
2007: MP Paddy Tipping joined pupils at Hucknall's Annie Holgate Junior School in their new garden area, funded by the Nat West Project.Photo: jane.hilton
2. Were you at this event?
2007: The Easter Bunny makes friends with Newstead Abbey visitors Laurenz and Johann Kleinschmidt at a fun Day on Sunday.Photo: Tony Stocks
3. Quick on the draw
2006: Tiger painter Paul Heard is pictured at work at a craft fair held at Newstead Abbey.Photo: Roger Grayson
4. Let battle commence
2006: Nigel Hardy from the 95th Rifles prepares to win at the spectacular re-enactment of the Napoleonic battle held at Newstead Abbey.Photo: Angela Ward