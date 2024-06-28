2006: The members of What A Palaver are pictured during their show at an event at Newstead Abbey.2006: The members of What A Palaver are pictured during their show at an event at Newstead Abbey.
2006: The members of What A Palaver are pictured during their show at an event at Newstead Abbey.

Retro: ​Enjoy these blasts from the past as we open up photo archives

By Steve Eyley
Published 29th Jun 2024, 00:00 BST
Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.

​​​​From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2007: MP Paddy Tipping joined pupils at Hucknall's Annie Holgate Junior School in their new garden area, funded by the Nat West Project.

1. All smiles

2007: MP Paddy Tipping joined pupils at Hucknall's Annie Holgate Junior School in their new garden area, funded by the Nat West Project.Photo: jane.hilton

2007: The Easter Bunny makes friends with Newstead Abbey visitors Laurenz and Johann Kleinschmidt at a fun Day on Sunday.

2. Were you at this event?

2007: The Easter Bunny makes friends with Newstead Abbey visitors Laurenz and Johann Kleinschmidt at a fun Day on Sunday.Photo: Tony Stocks

2006: Tiger painter Paul Heard is pictured at work at a craft fair held at Newstead Abbey.

3. Quick on the draw

2006: Tiger painter Paul Heard is pictured at work at a craft fair held at Newstead Abbey.Photo: Roger Grayson

2006: Nigel Hardy from the 95th Rifles prepares to win at the spectacular re-enactment of the Napoleonic battle held at Newstead Abbey.

4. Let battle commence

2006: Nigel Hardy from the 95th Rifles prepares to win at the spectacular re-enactment of the Napoleonic battle held at Newstead Abbey.Photo: Angela Ward

