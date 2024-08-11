2011: It was dance, dance and more dance at the Bestwood Village Community Fun Day thanks to the performance by Dance Divaz.2011: It was dance, dance and more dance at the Bestwood Village Community Fun Day thanks to the performance by Dance Divaz.
Retro: Enjoy these fantastic snaps as we open up the archives

By Steve Eyley
Published 12th Aug 2024, 00:00 GMT
Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.

2009: Moira Cordon, head teacher of Bestwood Village's Hawthorne Primary School, is pictured with pupils from the school's Eco Team celebrating their good OFSTED report.

1. Jumping for joy

2009: Moira Cordon, head teacher of Bestwood Village's Hawthorne Primary School, is pictured with pupils from the school's Eco Team celebrating their good OFSTED report. Photo: Jane Hilton

2006: Harry Beckwith and his grandad Frank take a look in the Engine House at the Bestwood Village Winding Engine Open Day.

2. Open Day

2006: Harry Beckwith and his grandad Frank take a look in the Engine House at the Bestwood Village Winding Engine Open Day. Photo: jane.hilton

2011: The Black Diamond Band from Bestwood Village entertained crowds at Bulwell's St Mary's Church during a picnic as part of Open Churches Weekend.

3. Best of brass

2011: The Black Diamond Band from Bestwood Village entertained crowds at Bulwell's St Mary's Church during a picnic as part of Open Churches Weekend. Photo: Jane Hilton

2011: Lisa Maddison and Jack Ashworth at the St Mark's Church spring fair and coffee morning in Bestwood Village.

4. Piece of cake

2011: Lisa Maddison and Jack Ashworth at the St Mark's Church spring fair and coffee morning in Bestwood Village. Photo: Jane Hilton

