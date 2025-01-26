2006: Bulwell youngsters Demi-Leigh Beresford and Skye Bryne, both aged six, enjoy the sunshine at Bulwell Bogs Pool.2006: Bulwell youngsters Demi-Leigh Beresford and Skye Bryne, both aged six, enjoy the sunshine at Bulwell Bogs Pool.
2006: Bulwell youngsters Demi-Leigh Beresford and Skye Bryne, both aged six, enjoy the sunshine at Bulwell Bogs Pool.

Retro: Enjoy these wonderful memories in our archive photos selection

By Steve Eyley
Published 26th Jan 2025, 00:00 BST
Here are some of the latest great photos from the Hucknall Dispatch’s archives.

​​​​From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2006: Angela Fletcher, Zoe Boyle, Paris Needham and Sarah McIntyre and Ben Storer at the launch of SureStart's Story Sacks scheme at Bulwell Library.

1. All smiles

2006: Angela Fletcher, Zoe Boyle, Paris Needham and Sarah McIntyre and Ben Storer at the launch of SureStart's Story Sacks scheme at Bulwell Library. Photo: Roger Grayson

2007: Action from the penalty shoot-out at the SureStart Father's Day event held at Bulwell's River Leen School.

2. Back of the net

2007: Action from the penalty shoot-out at the SureStart Father's Day event held at Bulwell's River Leen School. Photo: Roger Grayson

2006: Youngsters are pictured at Bulwell Education Action Zone's Keep Bulwell Clean launch.

3. Keep Bulwell clean

2006: Youngsters are pictured at Bulwell Education Action Zone's Keep Bulwell Clean launch. Photo: Angela Ward

2006: Pupils at Bulwell's Snape Wood School sing for the International Day of Peace.

4. Day of peace

2006: Pupils at Bulwell's Snape Wood School sing for the International Day of Peace. Photo: Roger Grayson

