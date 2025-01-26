Retro: Enjoy these wonderful memories in our archive photos selection

From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. All smiles
2006: Angela Fletcher, Zoe Boyle, Paris Needham and Sarah McIntyre and Ben Storer at the launch of SureStart's Story Sacks scheme at Bulwell Library. Photo: Roger Grayson
2. Back of the net
2007: Action from the penalty shoot-out at the SureStart Father's Day event held at Bulwell's River Leen School. Photo: Roger Grayson
3. Keep Bulwell clean
2006: Youngsters are pictured at Bulwell Education Action Zone's Keep Bulwell Clean launch. Photo: Angela Ward
4. Day of peace
2006: Pupils at Bulwell's Snape Wood School sing for the International Day of Peace. Photo: Roger Grayson