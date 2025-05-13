2009: A ghostly visitor entertains those present on the Newstead Abbey Terror Tour.placeholder image
2009: A ghostly visitor entertains those present on the Newstead Abbey Terror Tour.

Retro: Enter the archives for another stroll down Memory Lane

By Steve Eyley
Published 14th May 2025, 00:00 BST
Here are some of the latest great photos from the Hucknall Dispatch’s archives.

From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment.

Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2014: Youngsters Liam and Cara Bird are dancing along to the sounds of Newstead Brass in a concert at Newstead Abbey.

1. Busting some moves

2014: Youngsters Liam and Cara Bird are dancing along to the sounds of Newstead Brass in a concert at Newstead Abbey. Photo: Anne Shelley

2013: Lord Byron talks to Dot Barratt, one of the many visitors to Newstead Abbey as part of the Byron Festival.

2. Walk this way

2013: Lord Byron talks to Dot Barratt, one of the many visitors to Newstead Abbey as part of the Byron Festival. Photo: Eric Gregory.

2014: Visitors to the Byron Festival at Newstead Abbey meet up with one of the resident peacocks.

3. Pleased to meet you

2014: Visitors to the Byron Festival at Newstead Abbey meet up with one of the resident peacocks. Photo: Anne Shelley

2012: Elliot Havercroft and Lucy Brookes get set to start the run at the Newstead Abbey Sport Relief Mile.

4. All smiles

2012: Elliot Havercroft and Lucy Brookes get set to start the run at the Newstead Abbey Sport Relief Mile. Photo: Angela Ward

