From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment.
Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. Busting some moves
2014: Youngsters Liam and Cara Bird are dancing along to the sounds of Newstead Brass in a concert at Newstead Abbey. Photo: Anne Shelley
2. Walk this way
2013: Lord Byron talks to Dot Barratt, one of the many visitors to Newstead Abbey as part of the Byron Festival. Photo: Eric Gregory.
3. Pleased to meet you
2014: Visitors to the Byron Festival at Newstead Abbey meet up with one of the resident peacocks. Photo: Anne Shelley
4. All smiles
2012: Elliot Havercroft and Lucy Brookes get set to start the run at the Newstead Abbey Sport Relief Mile. Photo: Angela Ward