From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
2006: At Papplewick Pumping Station's open day, Derek Hunter of Hucknall works the engine cylinder with volunteer Dave Ambler. Photo: Angela Ward
2010: Children and staff celebrate the first birthday of the Oceans Of Fun Day Nursery. Photo: Angela Ward
2007: Morris dancers entertain the people who braved the rain at the Saturday market reopening in Hucknall. Photo: Roger Grayson
2007: Youngsters from Hucknall's National School celebrate planting a tree to mark the merger of the infants and junior schools. Photo: Roger Grayson`