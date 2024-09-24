2007: Olivia Richardson, nine, is one of the pupils at Newstead School creating their own allotment. She is pictured potting tomato plants.2007: Olivia Richardson, nine, is one of the pupils at Newstead School creating their own allotment. She is pictured potting tomato plants.
2007: Olivia Richardson, nine, is one of the pupils at Newstead School creating their own allotment. She is pictured potting tomato plants.

Retro: ​It's time for readers to enjoy another stroll down Memory Lane

By Steve Eyley
Published 25th Sep 2024, 00:00 BST
Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.

​​​​From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2007: Brothers Richard and Robert Ashmore, both members of CAMRA, at the Ashfield Beer and Cider Festival, at the Welfare in Newstead.

1. Did you attend this event?

2007: Brothers Richard and Robert Ashmore, both members of CAMRA, at the Ashfield Beer and Cider Festival, at the Welfare in Newstead. Photo: Angela Ward

Photo Sales
2007: Local children enjoy the fun day at Newstead Children's Centre.

2. All smiles

2007: Local children enjoy the fun day at Newstead Children's Centre. Photo: Angela Ward

Photo Sales
2007: SureStart Newstead Childrens Centre held an Easter playscheme for local youngsters and their parents.

3. The race is on

2007: SureStart Newstead Childrens Centre held an Easter playscheme for local youngsters and their parents. Photo: jane.hilton

Photo Sales
2007: Former Newstead colliery workers are pictured at a reunion evening to mark the 20th anniversary of the pit closure.

4. Reunion evening

2007: Former Newstead colliery workers are pictured at a reunion evening to mark the 20th anniversary of the pit closure. Photo: Angela Ward

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Dispatch