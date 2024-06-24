From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. Quarter century
2011: Lynda Turner, left, is pictured after her 25-year presentation at Hucknall's Watnall Road Baptist Church Pre-School Playgroup, with some of her colleagues.Photo: Anne Shelley
2. Watch your speed
2010: PCSO Simon Gazzard tries out a speed gun on Watnall Road in Hucknall.Photo: Angela Ward
3. All smiles
2010: Pictured enjoying the Watnall WI spring fair are Joyce Widdowson, Helen Rose and Michelle Upchurch.Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Fundraising fun
2010: Young members of the Watnall Road Baptist Church toddler group get dressed up for a fundraiser at the Hucknall church.Photo: Anne Shelley