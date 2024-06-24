2011: Pictured at a Watnall Pre-School egg rolling event are Samuel and Nathaniel Gensler, aged four and two respectively.2011: Pictured at a Watnall Pre-School egg rolling event are Samuel and Nathaniel Gensler, aged four and two respectively.
2011: Pictured at a Watnall Pre-School egg rolling event are Samuel and Nathaniel Gensler, aged four and two respectively.

Retro: Memory Lane beckons again as we open up the Dispatch archives

By Steve Eyley
Published 25th Jun 2024, 00:00 BST
Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.

​​​From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2011: Lynda Turner, left, is pictured after her 25-year presentation at Hucknall's Watnall Road Baptist Church Pre-School Playgroup, with some of her colleagues.

1. Quarter century

2011: Lynda Turner, left, is pictured after her 25-year presentation at Hucknall's Watnall Road Baptist Church Pre-School Playgroup, with some of her colleagues.Photo: Anne Shelley

2010: PCSO Simon Gazzard tries out a speed gun on Watnall Road in Hucknall.

2. Watch your speed

2010: PCSO Simon Gazzard tries out a speed gun on Watnall Road in Hucknall.Photo: Angela Ward

2010: Pictured enjoying the Watnall WI spring fair are Joyce Widdowson, Helen Rose and Michelle Upchurch.

3. All smiles

2010: Pictured enjoying the Watnall WI spring fair are Joyce Widdowson, Helen Rose and Michelle Upchurch.Photo: Brian Eyre

2010: Young members of the Watnall Road Baptist Church toddler group get dressed up for a fundraiser at the Hucknall church.

4. Fundraising fun

2010: Young members of the Watnall Road Baptist Church toddler group get dressed up for a fundraiser at the Hucknall church.Photo: Anne Shelley

