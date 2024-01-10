News you can trust since 1904
2008: Pupils at Holy Cross Primary School, Hucknall, get set for a sponsored wellington walk to raise money for the Watnall Road Baptist Church.2008: Pupils at Holy Cross Primary School, Hucknall, get set for a sponsored wellington walk to raise money for the Watnall Road Baptist Church.
Retro: Memory Lane beckons again with this latest set of archive photos

Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.
By Steve Eyley
Published 10th Jan 2024, 00:00 GMT

​From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2007: Hucknall's Sheila Dixon of Taking Steps walking group looks at the new online route finder in Hucknall Library.

1. Walking Group

2007: Hucknall's Sheila Dixon of Taking Steps walking group looks at the new online route finder in Hucknall Library. Photo: Angela Ward

2007: Hucknall's Lynda Jackson with her award-winning picture of Taormina, best in show at Hucknall Arts Society's exhibition.

2. Pictured perfect

2007: Hucknall's Lynda Jackson with her award-winning picture of Taormina, best in show at Hucknall Arts Society's exhibition. Photo: Shirley Watson

2006: Nicole Greenhough, aged six, is pictured at the Bulwell SureStart open day.

3. Were you at this event?

2006: Nicole Greenhough, aged six, is pictured at the Bulwell SureStart open day. Photo: jane.hilton

2006: Youngsters enjoy the sunshine at Bulwell Bogs Pool. Pictured are Demi-Leigh Beresford and Skye Bryne, both aged six.

4. Making a splash

2006: Youngsters enjoy the sunshine at Bulwell Bogs Pool. Pictured are Demi-Leigh Beresford and Skye Bryne, both aged six. Photo: jane.hilton

