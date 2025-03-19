2006: Kayleigh Hudson and Kim Gough, menbers of the Bulwell Education Action Zone, help to launch the Keep Bulwell Clean project.placeholder image
Retro: More marvellous memories as we enter Dispatch archives again

By Steve Eyley
Published 19th Mar 2025, 00:00 BST
Here are some of the latest great photos from the Hucknall Dispatch’s archives.

​​​From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment.

Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2006: Here's a dramatic moment from the production of Romeo And Juliet at Bulwell's Springfield School.

1. High drama

2006: Hole-in-one golfer Alan Parr is pictured at Bulwell Forest Golf Club. He partnered son James and Peter Graves in a Thursday Medal match.

2. Hole in one

2006: The Taffy Chicks are pictured in action at the Battle of The Bands event at Bulwell's Henry Mellish School.

3. Battle of the bands

2007: Watnall charity walkers Pete Taylor, Karen Doherty, Jamie Whysall and Adam Stapleford are ready to put their best foot forward.

4. Charity walk

