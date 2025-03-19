From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment.
Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. High drama
2006: Here's a dramatic moment from the production of Romeo And Juliet at Bulwell's Springfield School. Photo: Roger Grayson
2. Hole in one
2006: Hole-in-one golfer Alan Parr is pictured at Bulwell Forest Golf Club. He partnered son James and Peter Graves in a Thursday Medal match. Photo: Roger Grayson
3. Battle of the bands
2006: The Taffy Chicks are pictured in action at the Battle of The Bands event at Bulwell's Henry Mellish School. Photo: jane.hilton
4. Charity walk
2007: Watnall charity walkers Pete Taylor, Karen Doherty, Jamie Whysall and Adam Stapleford are ready to put their best foot forward. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE
