Retro: Nine more blasts from the past with this fantastic archive selection

From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. Let them eat cake
2012: Sue Dawson hands out cake in a special assembly to mark her 30 years at Hawthorne Primary School in Bestwood Village. Photo: Angela Ward
2. Baton relay
2011: Matthew Barratt of the 18th Hucknall Boys Brigade, and Phoebe Cowley of the 28th Bestwood Village group, take part in a nationwide baton relay in Hucknall. Photo: Angela Ward
3. Dance moves
2011: Baby Dance Divaz take to the stage at the Bestwood Village Community Fun Day. Photo: Angela Ward
4. Smile please
2006: What A Palaver are pictured during their entertaining show at Newstead Abbey. Photo: Roger Grayson