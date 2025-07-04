Can you spy a familar face on one of these pics?placeholder image
Retro: Remembering the first Hucknall Fest 12 months ago

By John Smith
Published 4th Jul 2025, 07:00 BST
As Hucknall Fest returns this weekend, we’ve hit the archives to bring back memories of the first staging of the event last year.

Even a clash with England’s Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland that day didn’t stop plenty of people turning up to enjoy music, fair rides, a dog show, inflatables, face painting and a market village.

Do these snaps bring back some memories for you?

Hucknall Fest compere Danielle Grace Williams opens the show

Hucknall Fest compere Danielle Grace Williams opens the show Photo: Jason Chadwick

Summer Lewis and Madeline Smith with Oakley and Kelli ready for the dog show.

Summer Lewis and Madeline Smith with Oakley and Kelli ready for the dog show. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Ashfield Council leader Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind) with deputy leader Helen-Ann Smith (Ash Ind) and members of the council team.

Ashfield Council leader Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind) with deputy leader Helen-Ann Smith (Ash Ind) and members of the council team. Photo: Submitted

A Taylor Swift tribute was one of the acts on the bill.

A Taylor Swift tribute was one of the acts on the bill. Photo: Submitted

