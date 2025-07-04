Retro: Remembering the first Hucknall Fest 12 months ago

Even a clash with England’s Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland that day didn’t stop plenty of people turning up to enjoy music, fair rides, a dog show, inflatables, face painting and a market village.
Do these snaps bring back some memories for you?
1. Hucknall Fest, compere Danielle opens the show
Hucknall Fest compere Danielle Grace Williams opens the show Photo: Jason Chadwick
2. Canine companions
Summer Lewis and Madeline Smith with Oakley and Kelli ready for the dog show. Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. Cheers!
Ashfield Council leader Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind) with deputy leader Helen-Ann Smith (Ash Ind) and members of the council team. Photo: Submitted
4. Taylor tribute
A Taylor Swift tribute was one of the acts on the bill. Photo: Submitted