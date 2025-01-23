2010: Pupils at Annie Holgate Infant School record a World Cup song for Radio Trent. Pictured are Vinnie White-Clements, George Bishton, Thomas Connors, Chloe Burrell, Olivia Jenkins and Sasha Ford.2010: Pupils at Annie Holgate Infant School record a World Cup song for Radio Trent. Pictured are Vinnie White-Clements, George Bishton, Thomas Connors, Chloe Burrell, Olivia Jenkins and Sasha Ford.
Retro: ​Step back in time with these great photos from Dispatch archives

By Steve Eyley
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 00:00 BST
Here are some of the latest great photos from the Hucknall Dispatch’s archives.

​​From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2012: Olympic Torch relay runner Ian Lowe visited Hucknall's Annie Holgate School and is pictured with pupils Jobey Elliss, six, and Millie Morley, seven.

2012: Olympic Torch relay runner Ian Lowe visited Hucknall's Annie Holgate School and is pictured with pupils Jobey Elliss, six, and Millie Morley, seven. Photo: Jane Hilton

2007: TV gardener John Stirland visits Annie Holgate Junior School to give advice to pupils about their kitchen garden.

2007: TV gardener John Stirland visits Annie Holgate Junior School to give advice to pupils about their kitchen garden. Photo: Shirley Watson

2011: Pupils at Annie Holgate Junior performed parts of Oliver! in front of parents and pupils. Pictured are Sarah Britten as Oliver, Lewis Locker as the Artful Dodger and PJ Wallis as Mr Fagin.

2011: Pupils at Annie Holgate Junior performed parts of Oliver! in front of parents and pupils. Pictured are Sarah Britten as Oliver, Lewis Locker as the Artful Dodger and PJ Wallis as Mr Fagin. Photo: Jane Hilton

2012: Dance students at The Holgate School practice their routines. From the left are Amelia Flanagan, Robi Wason and Olivia Evans.

2012: Dance students at The Holgate School practice their routines. From the left are Amelia Flanagan, Robi Wason and Olivia Evans. Photo: Angela Ward

