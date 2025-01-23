Retro: ​Step back in time with these great photos from Dispatch archives

From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. Olympic torch
2012: Olympic Torch relay runner Ian Lowe visited Hucknall's Annie Holgate School and is pictured with pupils Jobey Elliss, six, and Millie Morley, seven. Photo: Jane Hilton
2. Green fingers
2007: TV gardener John Stirland visits Annie Holgate Junior School to give advice to pupils about their kitchen garden. Photo: Shirley Watson
3. Classic musical
2011: Pupils at Annie Holgate Junior performed parts of Oliver! in front of parents and pupils. Pictured are Sarah Britten as Oliver, Lewis Locker as the Artful Dodger and PJ Wallis as Mr Fagin. Photo: Jane Hilton
4. Best foot forward
2012: Dance students at The Holgate School practice their routines. From the left are Amelia Flanagan, Robi Wason and Olivia Evans. Photo: Angela Ward