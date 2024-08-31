2010: Twins Shana and Elle Winspear are pictured with painted faces at an event held at Newstead Abbey.2010: Twins Shana and Elle Winspear are pictured with painted faces at an event held at Newstead Abbey.
Retro: Stroll down Memory Lane again with this great archive selection

By Steve Eyley
Published 1st Sep 2024, 00:00 BST
Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.

​​From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2008: Welbeck Estates Brass Band members are pictured entertaining visitors to an event at Newstead Abbey.

1. A touch of brass

2008: Welbeck Estates Brass Band members are pictured entertaining visitors to an event at Newstead Abbey. Photo: Anne Shelley

2008: Hucknall student Katie Hempstock shows off the creation made with fellow student Toni Hampson for the Newstead Abbey seasonal celebration.

2. Cool creation

2008: Hucknall student Katie Hempstock shows off the creation made with fellow student Toni Hampson for the Newstead Abbey seasonal celebration. Photo: Anne Shelley

2009: A ghostly visitor entertains those present on the Newstead Abbey Terror Tour.

3. Ghostly goings-on

2009: A ghostly visitor entertains those present on the Newstead Abbey Terror Tour. Photo: Anne Shelley

2008: Poet Clive Brookes presents a photo of a bust of Byron to Denis Robinson, who was there on behalf of the Newstead Abbey Byron Society.

4. Byron bust

2008: Poet Clive Brookes presents a photo of a bust of Byron to Denis Robinson, who was there on behalf of the Newstead Abbey Byron Society. Photo: Roger Grayson

