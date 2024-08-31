Retro: Stroll down Memory Lane again with this great archive selection
Published 1st Sep 2024, 00:00 BST
Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.
From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. A touch of brass
2008: Welbeck Estates Brass Band members are pictured entertaining visitors to an event at Newstead Abbey. Photo: Anne Shelley
2. Cool creation
2008: Hucknall student Katie Hempstock shows off the creation made with fellow student Toni Hampson for the Newstead Abbey seasonal celebration. Photo: Anne Shelley
3. Ghostly goings-on
2009: A ghostly visitor entertains those present on the Newstead Abbey Terror Tour. Photo: Anne Shelley
4. Byron bust
2008: Poet Clive Brookes presents a photo of a bust of Byron to Denis Robinson, who was there on behalf of the Newstead Abbey Byron Society. Photo: Roger Grayson